Best Samsung Galaxy Note 4 apps: great free and paid apps

S-Pen Toolbox

This nifty app gives more power to your S-Pen. Once the app is set up, every time the stylus is removed the screen will pop into life and open up a pre-selected app or action. In its stock version, the S-Pen simply opens a small pop-up, but this expands that functionality further, giving you control over what action happens. For instance, if you always open a drawing app, like Sketchbook, when you remove the S-Pen, you can set that to be the default action.

Free | Download S-Pen Toolbox here