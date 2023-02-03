Best cases for Samsung Galaxy S23, Samsung Galaxy S23+, and Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

As the dust settles on the Galaxy Unpacked event, many people will have opted to pick up a Samsung Galaxy S23, a Samsung Galaxy S23+, or a Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. If you are lucky enough to have a new device on the way, or have any intention to pick one once they arrive in stores, it's worthwhile protecting your new handset with a hardwearing case.
Let's face it, phones are far from the sturdiest things going. And when you consider their cost and how much we rely on them, a good quality case that can protect from shocks and impacts can be a sound investment.
To help you make the best purchasing decision, here are a handful of great cases for the Samsung Galaxy S23 range.
+ Exceptional protection
+ Classy Walnut finish
- On the pricey side
We've all seen the videos of a hoard of people throwing their phones in the air, only to be wowed by how in tact their phone is after hitting the ground. And while we're certainly not advocating for that kind of intentional damage, the Mous case certainly has a reputation for being one of the best for protecting your precious handset. The walnut finish is especially classy, too.
+ Very hardwearing
+ Samsung official product
- Bulky looking
If you can't do without the official case from Samsung, the Rugged Gadget case is going to be the best bet. It's incredibly sturdy and should offer ample protection, having been tested to military-grade standards. Plus, the back piece can be changed out for either a card holder or a ring grip, to suit your needs.
+ Built to survive anything
+ Kickstand built-in
- Not cheap
ZAGG cases are renowned for their hardwearing design. This one even wraps around the front edge of the phone, to provide extra protection for the screen. There's a kickstand built into the back of the case, to allow for easier viewing when watching videos in landscape mode. It's an investment, but one that's worth it for added safety.
+ Reputable brand
+ Two card slots
- Will add some bulk
Spigen are a well-respected name when it comes to making phone cases, and this one is no exception. With space to securely hold two cards in the back of the case, you could easily use this to combine your phone and wallet into one. It's the cheapest case on this list so far, too, making it excellent value for money.
+ Clear design
+ Raised bezel
- Don't expect much more than that
Sometimes, when you buy a new phone, all you want is a slim, clear case, that will protect your new handset without obstructing your view of it. If that sounds like you, the Ringke Fusion is a perfect option. The case is raised around the bezel, to offer an extra layer of protection against screen-side drops. And at just £9.99, it's a no-fuss, no-frills option that will let you view your phone in its full glory.
+ Innovative design
+ Official product
- Are flip cases cool? Were they ever?
One of the most interesting case designs on the market is the Samsung Smart View Wallet case. Using the traditional flip case design that has been popularised by Mum's for years, this takes a different approach, with a small opening for a smart display, which allows you to control simple tasks without opening the case. Not for everyone, but if you want a flip case, this is the one to have.