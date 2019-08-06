The best broadband deals for August 2019

If you are looking for one of the best broadband deals available today during 2019 then we salute you.

We salute you because the state of broadband today is so far from ideal it is laughable, with many people delivered a slow and limited package that makes streaming 4K content and downloading today's biggest AAA games an absolute nightmare.

Low resolutions, waiting days to play, and tedious down times where "have you tried turning it off and on again" is the extent of official support can be banished though - you don't have to settle for a crap service.

No, you should ditch your janky, expensive, and limited broadband supplier now and upgrade as, simply put, there are loads of really fast and agile suppliers out there right now and you don't even need to wait until Black Friday 2019 to get a good deal.

And, to that end, here at T3.com we're constantly monitoring the best broadband deals from the best suppliers to help you get a package that is right for you.

And it couldn't be simpler to see what top broadband you can upgrade too. Simply enter your postcode above to find the best broadband deals in your area, or click on one of the providers you can see at the top of the page to check out the latest from each of them.

And, on that note, don't worry - we keep your postcode 100 per cent private.

You can also select the coloured icons to choose the best broadband package for you, whether you want broadband, broadband and phone or the full triple-play package of broadband, phone and TV. We've literally got the best deals out there no matter the service you are looking for.

What's cool about our deals engine too is that you can filter all your results by speed, broadband type, contract length, package, cost and more, meaning you can get granular as you desire in hunting out the right broadband deal for you.

As we take the decision of choosing a broadband supplier very seriously we've also included a raft of information and tips about broadband, suppliers, data usage, networks, and more to help you bone up and get the knowledge you need to decide on your perfect broadband package.

Best broadband deals: how to monitor and save your data usage

Unlimited internet has become the norm for home broadband connections, but if you’re using a mobile network or a hotel’s Wi-Fi you can quickly eat up your allocated data.

The internet can play a big part in your data usage, but Chrome’s data saver can help reduce this. It cleverly reduces image and website sizes on Google’s servers before downloading them, and in doing so it can chop the data sizes in half. Open Chrome, then browse to this address and click “Add to Chrome.” Once installed you’ll see an icon to turn it on and off to the right of your address bar, and clicking “Details” will reveal how much data it’s saved.

There are many speed testing apps out there – they work by connecting your device to servers across the globe, and measuring how long it takes to both send and receive a response. Microsoft recommends their own Network Speed Test app, which can be downloaded for free from the Store. There are flashier ones out there, but this one is clear and concise and tells you everything you'll need to know.

Click 'Start' and the app will test your connection's download speed, upload speed and its reaction times. The latter two are important if you play a lot of online games or need to share large files, but typically internet connections are set up to be much faster at downloading than uploading. It's very rare to get the advertised 'best case' broadband speeds, but you can hope for over 50%.

Here's a sneaky trick if there's just one wi-fi connection (e.g. a workplace) in your life giving you trouble.

In Windows, go to Settings > Network & Internet > Wi-Fi > Advanced options and activate the 'Set as metered connection' option. Until you say otherwise, this will flag the connection up as a pay-as-you-go connection. It isn't, but it'll treat it like one - which means no automatic updates.

Best broadband deals: what if you don't already have connection?

The UK internet market is somewhat divided. There are the those who live close to a telephone exchange, or who are lucky enough to have fibre-optic cables in their street.

These folk enjoy blisteringly fast internet speeds from some of the best broadband connections in Europe.

Then there are the huge number of people who fall outside that coverage area, forced to limp along with drastically sub-par broadband or even, in the cases of some rural areas, dusty dial-up connections or super-expensive satellite internet.

Getting a connection installed can be next to impossible, and whatever your data rate you're likely to be paying through the nose for it. The UK's communication regulator, Ofcom, is aware of this.

After reviewing the practices of BT and its broadband infrastructure-owning subsidiary Openreach, it has now demanded that the two companies operate more separately over concerns that BT was favouring its own business interests over the provision of quality broadband for the country's internet users. What does this mean for you?

Perhaps, at this stage, not an awful lot – Ofcom has stopped short of enforcing a full split between the companies, merely demanding at this stage that they maintain independent management structures – but it's definite pressure which could both excite potential competitors and entice BT to up provision and drop prices to prevent any further meddling.

For those with poor connections, there's some bad news: we may be some way from UK-wide cabled broadband connectivity – Openreach currently charges £30 per metre of buried cable, making connecting rural villages prohibitively expensive for most councils. Improvements to existing lines should happen slightly faster, however, so expect the UK's average speed to go up.