The best Apple Amazon Prime Day deals and Black Friday deals: today's best deals, and what to expect

With this year's Amazon Prime Day deals and Black Friday approaching fast, people are already on the look out to know what Apple's Black Friday offers will look like – and what Apple deals we can expect from other retailers. We'll be updating everything here as Amazon Prime Day deals and Black Friday deals are announced, so this is your home base for Apple deals in 2020.

But until the offers start appearing, we'll tell you what Apple Amazon Prime Day deals or Apple Black Friday deals you can expect, where you're like to find the biggest offers, and what products you can expect to get for real bargain prices.

We've been covering Apple Black Friday sales for years, so we've filled this guide with our experience of what we've seen on Black Friday, Cyber Monday and beyond.

This year, we expect November to be a month full of offers even before Black Friday proper begins – more people than ever will be buying online (rather than in-store), and will want to spread the cost of Christmas over more than one month, so the Black Friday deals will probably flow out for weeks.

Will there be Apple Amazon Prime Day deals?

We don't expect to see any deals on Amazon Prime Day run by Apple itself, but there's still every chance of seeing some good offers on Apple products over Amazon Prime Day.

During sale season in the past, we've seen some iPads, Apple Watches and MacBook Pros drop in price in particular, though it's usually more of a Black Friday thing than Amazon Prime Day.

There's every chance of seeing some discounts on AirPods, though! Whatever happens, we'll bring you all the Apple Amazon Prime Day deals here.

Will there be Apple Store Black Friday deals?

Apple does run Black Friday offers, but don't expect big money off its products when buying from Apple itself. Instead, Apple tends to offer gift cards with your purchase, with bigger cards for more expensive products, so rather than getting any money off right now, you could get yourself some extra accessories.

Last year, Apple's Black Friday offers included:

We'd expect a very similar offer this year (with some updated products, of course).

Where has the best Apple Black Friday deals?

Which products will get Apple Black Friday deals?

It's most common to see offers iPads, Apple Watch, MacBooks and AirPods in particular over Black Friday.

Apple Watch is always one of the most popular options, and there could be some excellent deals this year, as new models come in to replace the current options.

AirPods are always a huge seller before the holidays, so retailers will almost certainly be competing to pull people into their virtual doors with some great AirPods deals.

We've seen great discounts on cheaper iPad models in previous years (perfect for Christmas presents), as well as on higher-priced iPad Pros. We'd also except the previous-generation iPad Air to get some big discounts as retailers sell off stock, with the new model arriving.

We wouldn't be surprised at all to see some offers on MacBook Air, and the 16-inch MacBook Pro also tends to do well for discounts.

And we suspect there will be some great offers on iPhones, assuming the new models have been released by Black Friday (which we strongly suspect they will be).

Don't worry, though it'll be easy to stay on top of all the discounts around: we'll pull them all in here, and our automated system is constantly looking for the lowest prices, so just browse through the list below for the product you want, and find the best price.

Best iPhone deals

Apple's iconic smartphone continues to go from strength to strength, with the newest iPhone 11 handsets – as you would expect – the best ones yet. They've got more camera lenses, more power, a stylish new look, and even a new colour choice or two. For something a little cheaper, the old models are still well worth a look.

The best iPhone 11 deals

The best iPhone 11 Pro deals

The best iPhone XS deals

The best iPhone XS Max deals

The best iPhone X deals

The best iPhone 8 deals

The best iPhone 8 Plus deals

The best iPhone SE deals

Best Apple Watch deals

The Apple Watch has proven to be a bigger hit than anyone imagined, dominating sales not only of smartwatches, but watches of all kinds. It's the best smartwatch on the market, mixing great fitness features with really useful app and notification support, plus some health feature that could genuinely save your life. Check out the best deals on Apple Watch below.

The best Apple Watch Series 5 deals

The best Apple Watch Series 4 deals

The best Apple Watch Series 3 deals

Best iPad deals

The Apple iPad line continues to impress and surprise us, from the high-end, minimal-bezel iPad Pros, to the everyday functionality of the entry-level iPad – all now running iPadOS of course, which makes the line between tablet and laptop more blurred than it's ever been. Check out the best iPad deals we've got below.

The best iPad Pro 11-inch deals

The best iPad Pro 12.9-inch deals

The best new iPad (10.2) deals

The best iPad Air deals

The best iPad mini 5 deals

The best iPad mini 4 deals

The best iPad (9.7-inch) deals

Best iPod touch deals

Although Apple no longer makes the mega-useful iPod Shuffle or the not-so-useful iPod nano , the iPod touch lives on with broadly the same internals as the iPhone 6.

The iPod touch has been improved recently though - it has doubled in capacity to 32GB and 128GB. There's an 8-megapixel camera, A8 processor plus the M8 motion coprocessor and a 4-inch retina display.

The iPod touch is available in space grey, silver, gold, pink and blue.

Best MacBook Air deals

The MacBook Air has just been given an update with the option of quad-core power, plus more base storage than before, and is back down to a starting price of £999/$999 as standard.

It also has Apple's new magic keyboard, which is more comfortable and reliable than the butterfly keyboards on previous models. That said, we didn't dislike the feel of the previous keyboards, and they certainly didn't have problems for everyone, so if you want to pick up an older version of the Air – especially last year's model – for a great price, it could be a great buy.

Best MacBook Pro 13-inch deals

The MacBook Pro 13-inch brings strong quad-core power as standard, plus a brighter screen than the MacBook Air with wider colour range. It's actually still waiting on the new 2020 butterfly keyboard though – we'd recommend only buying this laptop right now if you find it on a great deal, because it's due for an upgrade. But then, that's probably why you'll find it on a great deal, so have at it!

Best MacBook Pro 16-inch deals

The MacBook Pro 16-inch is highest-end laptop Apple makes, packing at least six cores of processing power (or eight, if you prefer) and dedicated graphics, plus a big 16-inch screen that's great for multitasking.

Best MacBook Pro 15-inch deals

If you want a big beefy MacBook Pro, but don't want to spend quite as much as the 16-inch costs, it's worth looking at deals on the 15-inch models that it replaced. In terms of power, they're very similar – you're talking many cores and great graphics, but with the older butterfly-style keyboard and, of course, a slightly smaller screen.

21.5-inch iMac with Retina 4K display deals

Ever since the famous Bondi Blue iMac debuted way back in 1998, Apple’s all-in-one desktop computer has been setting standards in gorgeous design and powerful performance.

These days Apple is again pushing boundaries with the iMac, blessing all of its 27-inch models with the world’s best display, which has a massive 5K (5120x2880) resolution and a wider colour gamut than previous models.

Earlier this year there were several updates to the 'standard' iMac range. We're talking better screens, more memory, the latest Intel Kaby Lake 7th gen processors, more storage and two USB Type-C ports with Thunderbolt 3.

There's also a retina 4K display and discrete graphics added to the £1,249 21.5-inch iMac.

27-inch iMac with Retina 5K display deals

The best Mac mini deals for March 2020

After Mac OS for the cheapest price possible? Already got a monitor (and keyboard and mouse) you can use?

Then it's worth considering the Mac mini . It isn't the fastest, but it costs less than half of the other Macs. The point of the Mac Mini is that it's, well, mini - we've seen bigger hard drives than the modest footprint of the sleek silver box.

At 7.7 inches square and just 1.4 inches deep, the Mac Mini won't strike many as a computer at all. The minimalist design with all sockets hidden at the back mean it's one of the most stylish gadgets Apple make. As a trendy metallic square for your home office, it looks the part and is rugged.

Small and powerful, there's little the Mac Mini can't do for general users and a lot it can do for pro users with a few upgrades. You can actually spec out a Mac mini to a pretty high level (for an extra price of course), and it's actually a perfect option for some.

Here are the best Mac mini deals available right now: