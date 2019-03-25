Apple event: Apple TV, Big Bird, Apple TV+, Oprah, Apple Arcade, Spielberg, Apple Card... It was emotional

So, Apple TV, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple News+ and Apple Card just launched, helped by Big Bird, Oprah, Captain America, a man in a jumpsuit and a cast of thousands. It was emotional… But you already know that as it is in the headline. That was the Apple Event to end all Apple Events despite the lack of any products whatsoever. It was all about services, you see.

Apple TV+

Apple TV+: Apple goes to Hollywood

Apple is making TV shows and movies.

Apple TV+ is an on-demand, subscription service that will be available on Apple TV (the app) in 100 countries from autumn/ fall 2019. Not clear if it will be a free part of the Apple TV experience – see below. Numerous big names – both actors and creative people – are taking part in Apple's foray into content creation.

To be fair, if you pay creative people, they will do what you ask them. I can vouch for that personally. Here to also vouch for that is Oprah Winfrey, slightly haltingly talking about mixing technology with humanity. If you scroll down you can read about Wyatt Mitchell and his challenging fashion, but Oprah has slain him here. She's come as a ghost disguised as Colonel Sanders. Gosh, that was borderline mad. Very passionate anyway. Apple TV+ will not so much show us some cool original movies and TV shows as reforge humanity in a more immaculate form. So that's nice.

Apple is going for something a little more intangible or emotional than a mere product launch here. Steven Spielberg has spoken movingly and interestingly about the nature of creativity and now uh, Reese Witherspoon and Rachel from Friends Jennifer Anniston are talking about their Apple TV+ show The Morning Show about dysfunctional news people. Steve Carrell is also in it. We here in the UK do not require this as we have This Time With Alan Partridge.

Jason Momoa is mansplaining blindness to his new Apple+ show co-star, Alfre Woodard. You can't just turn blindness off, apparently. Who knew? They are in an Apple+ post-apocalyptic serial that seems tantalisingly similar to Bird Box, on Netflix.

Some of the Sesame Street team are doing a kids' show for Apple TV+ called Helpsters. Teaching pre-schoolers about coding. That might sound like a Black Mirror plot, but no. It will make them kinder. Which is German for children!

Also on board: Bill Murray, Spike Lee. And, for the under 50s, Brie Larsen. The best superhero named after cheese, for my money.

You know, all the Hollywood stars Apple are rolling out here are all very fine and well but they can't really match the high wattage charisma of Phil Schiller or Roger Rosner.

Chris Evans (no, not that one; the one who plays Captain America) was LOVING this earlier, by the way.

Apple TV (app)

Here is Apple TV in a nutshell

Apple TV (the app) will run on iPhone, Apple TV, iPad from May, via a software update and to the Mac in autumn or 'Fall' if you are American. The app will also land on selected TVs, starting with Samsung in spring, followed by Sony, LG and Vizio. Roku and Amazon will also be helping out.

Apple has been providing TV online since the days of iPod. I do not remember that I must admit. Peter Stern has been handed the hospital pass of trying to sell an alternative to Netflix. The Apple TV app puts all your iTunes movies and TV alongside American broadcasters' content.

There are also channels available on a pay-per-view basis, so you don't ned to subscribe to an entire, Sky-style satellite or cable package, all ad-free.

So basically it's not a Netflix rival per se, it's an aggregator. More comparable to Amazon Prime Video. I thought this would be called Apple Movies & TV because Apple TV is already a thing, and it's a box. So that shows what I know.

Apple TV will use human editors and algorithms based on your viewing habits and channel choices to push more cool content to you.

The clever bit here is that multiple broadcasters and content providers are in one platform. Now, this is not at all a new idea, as anyone who's used BT TV or Amazon Prime Video, for a start, will know. Apple will be relying on the notion that it can make it more seamless, easier to search, and market it better.

There's a safe, separate section for kids which, again, is hardly novel.

I made some predictions/gave some advice to Apple on how Apple TV and Apple TV+ could rule the video streaming market . And some came true.

Apple TV (device for watching Apple TV (app) on)

Apple Arcade

Apple Arcade

'A brand new slew of games that redefine games'. This is Apple's answer to Stadia. Remember that? Apple is emphasising working with gaming creatives to create emotional and visceral experiences rather than yakking on about streaming.

There will be 100 totally exclusive Apple Arcade titles at launch, paid for by subscription, within the App Store, with games playable across all Apple devices, on and offline (once downloaded, obvs). No ads and no in-app purchases.

Subscription will be along the same lines as Apple News+ (below) with a tonne of content, on demand, on a subscription basis, with the sub being usable by your whole family/household/harem/whatever.

The idea is very cool, now let's see what the games are like. It'll be available in autumn or fall with pricing details to come.

Apple Card (virtual, via Apple Pay)

Apple Card: actual card optional

If you were trying to think of a name for a credit card made by Apple, what would you call it? Apple Card 'completely rethinks the credit card' by leveraging the power of iPhone. By which they mean, now your iPhone is your credit card whereas up to now, it's been a portal for your boring old card-based credit card. Issued with the help of Goldman Sachs, Apple Card has no annual fees and no late fees. A lot of whooping for that, this audience has obviously been stung by this before. A LOT.

Apple Card will help you have a healthier financial life. How? By showing you exactly where you made each transaction via a Maps tie-up, and showing you break-downs of your spending.

Daily Cash rules everything around me. Dollar dollar bill, y'all

Here's a feature we can get behind: daily 2% cash-back rewards (and 3% if you're buying Apple stuff) called, aptly enough Daily Cash. Right there in your account, straight away. Well for the profligate this sounds potentially ruinous to me, and I speak as someone who recently bought a watch just so I could earn enough reward points on my Amex to get one free flight at some stage.

Prudently, Apple Card will show users a range of payment options, not just minimum payments. Privacy and security are market leading as they're handled on device with fingerprint/face recognition security.

Apple card (actual card, made of TITANIUM)

Apple Card: it's not a gold card, it's a titanium card…

This one only comes with 1% Daily Cash cashback. This is described in terms that will be familiar to anyone who's seen American Psycho. It's titanium. It's laser etched. The tasteful shade of white… my god [KILLS MAN WITH AXE WHILE TALKING ABOUT HUEY LEWIS & THE NEWS].

Apple Pay

Let's talk about this, says Tim. You talk about it Tim, I need a whizz. 10 billion transactions on Apple Pay this year. Yeah yeah.

Apple News+

Apple News+: like news but more so

This is the most minor announcement, then. The undercard in the Apple TV+ boxing title fight.

Individual subscriptions to everything on Apple News Plus would cost $8000. Apple News+ costs $9.99 per month, with access available to your whole family under your subscription.

Apple News+ really is a lot like Readly but slicker and with more Canadian titles. After North America, the UK is the next place Apple News Plus will launch. Take that, Europe!

Recapping on what was just said: Apple News is the #1 news app, used by millions. Now Apple is bringing magazines to Apple News with Apple News+. Older readers may recall they did this before with iPad News Store. There are a load of journalists telling us how important they are. Well, we do great work! I'm explaining all this to you now, for instance.

Roger Rosner is thrilled to tell us about this. Holy heck, what has Roger's pal Wyatt Mitchell come as? Wyatt has gone Full Jumpsuit. Viddy that, my brothers. He really does just need a bowler hat and a bit of the old ultraviolence for the full Clockwork Orange droog effect.

News Plus will be the best news experience on a mobile device on all sorts of topics. Magazines for fashion – a topic dear to Wyatt's heart, I feel – travel, lifestyle… all the magazines. I'd imagine Readly are thinking, 'Hmm, this sounds kind of like us,' right now. T3 is the 2nd most-read UK title on Readly. Just saying.

In summary: live (animated) covers, featured articles, great photography, easy navigation. Yes, this is iPad News Store 2.0. Newspapers such as LA Times and Wall Street Journal are on board too, as are online 'mags' such as Vulture and Skimm whatever that is.

Interesting privacy fact: article recommendations are made on-device so Apple doesn't know you're reading Hello!, and advertisers can't track you.

Tim Cook explains what services are

Tim Cook: monochrome man

Tim Cook is on, after some intro music not unlike Pearl & Dean – older UK readers may recall that music. Duh-duh-duh-duh-duhhhhh-DUH!

Tim is asking, "What is a service?" Today is all about services you see, as I correctly predicted yesterday, along with everyone else, everywhere. Please hold while we wait for Tim to get to the point and say, "And here's our Netflix rival."

One thing I love about Tim Cook is he totally rails against that old cliché and stereotype about gay men always being really well dressed. Although he's looking better than he used to, today. Lots of monotone colours, to match his voice.

