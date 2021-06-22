Amazon Prime Day: upgrade your morning routine with these beauty and grooming deals

Amazon Prime Day is here, and it's actually almost over, but it's not too late to grab some of the best Prime Day deals . Makeup, beauty, and grooming products always receive the discount treatment from Amazon on big shopping days, and this year s no different – it's the perfect chance overhaul your morning routine.

With summer in full swing, there's never been a better time to invest in a few beautification products. Whether it's the best IPL machine, one of the best hairdryers, a powerful new best electric shaver or a set of the best hair clippers, we have all the gadgets you could ever need to shave, style or blow dry yourself beautiful...

In the past Amazon's discounts haven't been limited to grooming tech, we've also seen big discounts on makeup, beauty products and fragrances. It's a great time to stock up on beauty essentials if they happen to be on sale for lower than their normal price.

So here's a breakdown of the best beauty and grooming deals:

Star deal Braun IPL Silk Expert Pro 5| was £610 | now £249.99 at Amazon (save £361)

Silk·expert Pro is Braun’s latest generation IPL. Silk·expert Pro 5 is a safe, fast and efficient IPL machine for visible hair reduction up to 6 months from the comfort of your home. It automatically and continuously adapts to your skin tone to ensure optimal balance between efficacy and safety for visible permanent hair removal. The fastest IPL, it’s 2 times faster than previous Silk·expert 5: both lower legs can be treated in less than 5 minutes.View Deal

CeraVe Hydrating Cleanser| was £7.11 | now £4.98 at Amazon (save £3)

Developed with dermatologists, the gentle, non-foaming gel formula of the CeraVe Hydrating cleanser cleanses the skin to remove excess makeup and dirt. It contains 3 essential ceramides to help protect the skin barrier. Hyaluronic acid helps to retain the skin's natural moisture.View Deal

Waterpik Ultra Professional Water Flosser| was £79.99 | now £49.99 at Amazon (save £30)

The Waterpik WP-660UK White Ultra Professional water flosser removes bacteria deep between teeth and below gumline where brushing and traditional flossing cannot reach. It is clinically proven to be up to 50% more effective than dental floss and can remove up to 99.9% of plaque from treated areas.View Deal

BOSS Femme Eau de Parfum| was £48 | now £23 at Amazon (save £25)

An enticing experience and the most liberatingly feminine fragrance from Boss. Femme by Boss is harmony in a bottle; a scent metaphor for femininity. Projected by the fruity top notes of tangerine and blackcurrant, the fragrance is grounded in a creamy, musk-like base. This works with the white floral trio of stephanotis, rose and oriental lily to leave behind just a subtle, warm aura of the scent.View Deal

Elemis Daily Moisture Boost| was £34 | now £22.1 at Amazon (save £12)

This lightweight, daily moisturiser is formulated to immediately nourish and hydrate skin after shaving. The powerful blend of Polynesian Green Tamanu Oil and Cactus Cerus flower extract helps soothe and calm shaved skin. A trio of citrus oils helps protect against the formation of skin-damaging free radicals, whilst milk of Chestnut and Bamboo help to promote elasticity and suppleness through essential moisturisation. Skin is left feeling soothed, hydrated and recharged.View Deal

Elemis Ice Cool Foaming Shave Gel| was £24 | now £15.6 at Amazon (save £9)

Scientifically formulated, this high-performance foaming gel smoothly moulds the face for a clean, close shave. Cooling Aloe Vera, Witch Hazel and English Oak help to protect skin and soothe razor burns, whilst helping to soften the facial hair. The skin is left feeling smooth and nourished.View Deal

Oral-B iO8 Black Ultimate Clean Electric Toothbrush| was £449.99 | now £159.99 at Amazon (save £290)

Oral-B’s best ever clean with new magnetic iO tech for a professional clean feeling and gentle brushing experience. It combines the round brush head from Oral-B with gentle micro-vibrations for a fresh, clean mouthfeel and 100 Percent healthier gums in one week.View Deal

Remington Advanced Coconut Therapy Hair Dryer| was £119.99 | now £37.99 at Amazon (save £82)

Create salon-worthy styles whilst helping to protect your hair, with the Advanced Coconut Therapy AC Hairdryer. With an Integrated Heat Sensor and Advanced Conditioning Ring infused with Coconut and UV Filters, you can enjoy strong, healthy-looking results. The Powerful 2300W AC Motor lets you effortlessly create a beautiful blow-dry and the Ionic Conditioning leaves hair with a frizz-free shine.View Deal

Braun Series 9 9390cc Latest Generation Electric Razor| was £499.99 | now £174.99 at Amazon (save £325)

Braun series nine is the world’s most efficient electric shaver. The five shaving elements capture more hair in one stroke for a flawless shave. This foil shaver provides you with both a close and gentle shave, without compromise. The electric razor glides over skin and is suitable for wet or dry shaving. You can shave cordlessly for longer (60 min) with 20 Percent more battery than the previous series nine.View Deal

Philips Series 7000 Showerproof Body Groomer and Trimmer| was £91.50 | now £44.99 at Amazon (save £47)

The Series 7000 is the ultimate all-in-one body groomer to shave or trim everywhere confidently below the neck without compromising on skin comfort. Shave or trim without changing attachments with the dual-sided design Whether on the chest or hard-to-reach areas like the back.View Deal

Philips OneBlade Hybrid Body and Face Stubble Trimmer| was £59.99 | now £29.99 at Amazon (save £30)

Philips OneBlade is a revolutionary technology designed for facial styling and body grooming. It can trim, edge and shave any length of hair. Its dual protection system – a glide coating combined with rounded tips – makes shaving easier on your skin. At the same time, its shaving technology features a fast-moving cutter (200x per second).View Deal

BOSS Bottled Night Eau de Toilette| was £88 | now £38.25 at Amazon (save £50)

A unique composition between elegance and seduction. An intense & spicy scent with a purposeful, edgy, masculine character. Woods are key in the scent: BOSS Bottled Night introduces a scent replica of a rich & exotic new wood, Louro Amarelo.View Deal

Liked this?

Amazon Prime Day alternative sales – UK