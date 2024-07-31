Amazon Prime Video's 5 best new shows and movies to stream this August

We're into that part of the year when persistent heat means there's nothing you'd rather do after a long day outside than curl up with a good movie or TV show.

If your pick of the best streaming services out there right now happens to be Amazon Prime Video then you're in luck– there's a whole heap of new stuff coming to the platform this August.

From new movies to revived older titles, and some great shows as well, we've gathered some of the most enticing options for you right here, so that you can plan your month's calendar a little in advance.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Season 2)

The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power - Official Teaser Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Streaming from: Thursday August 29th

This isn't just the biggest streaming launch of August for Amazon – it's one of the most consequential ever. The first season of The Rings of Power underwhelmed many viewers despite lavish production values, and its second season feels like a really important one.

It'll see Sauron making more malevolent moves to build up his power while Galadriel and her allies attempt to counterbalance things, and we know that there will be bigger battles than anything we saw in the first season.

Jackpot!

Jackpot! - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Streaming from: Thursday August 15th

A new sci-fi action comedy starring John Cena and Awkwafina, Jackpot! looks like a barrel of laughs and a great bit of fun. The movie imagines a near future where everyone in California can win a huge lottery – but whoever gets the winning ticket has to survive the day to claim their prize.

Awkwafina plays Katie Kim, who just so happens to find that winning ticket, and John Cena plays a bumbling but strong protection agent called Noel Cassidy who makes it his mission to help her survive. It might not be high art, but this could be a lovely movie night choice.

Upgrade to smarter living Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Batman: Caped Crusader

Batman: Caped Crusader Season 1 - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Streaming from: Thursday August 1st

From movies to shows, Batman repeatedly proves himself one of the most enduringly popular characters of modern times – and although HBO will have The Penguin later this year in live-action, Amazon has a new animated series to compete with it.

Caped Crusader looks a lot like it could be perfect for fans of the excellent old The Animated Series and promises a noirish look at Batman and the array of memorable villains that he's taken down over the years.

One Fast Move

One Fast Move - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Streaming from: Thursday August 8th

Sometimes you just need a good rags-to-riches story, and if it can have a little extreme sport mixed in, then so much the better. That's just what One Fast Move looks like.

It'll tell the story of a young man trying to reconnect with his father and make it as a pro biker. Expect a classic story of obsession and odds being overcome, with what should hopefully be some nail-biting high-speed race scenes to blend in, too.

The Mallorca Files (Season 3)

The Mallorca Files Season 3 - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Streaming from: Thursday August 8th

We're not saying there's a shortage of really good detective shows out there right now – actually, wait, yes we are. If you're on the hunt for a fun mystery series that doesn't take itself too seriously, The Mallorca Files could be right up your street – and fill that detective-shaped void.

Its third season arrives on Prime Video this month and looks like it'll bring more sun-drenched fun, complete with a new set of crimes for Miranda Blake and Max Winter to get to the bottom of in their laid-back, barbed style. If you've missed the first two seasons then it's well worth catching up too.