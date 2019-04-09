Alexa smart plugs get tasty price cut in the Amazon Spring Sale

The Amazon Spring Sale is now on and, thanks to this fact, thousands of products are currently discounted over at the online retailer.

One of the categories to see some of the biggest price drops is smart home, with these two quality Alexa-compatible Woox Smart Plugs a great example of the deals available.

These smart plugs allow you to turn any electronic device you have into a smart device. Simply plug electronics into them and then, with no hub required, you an control them via Amazon Alexa with your voice, or via a phone or tablet via app.

The details of the deals are listed below in full:

Woox Alexa Smart Plug now £9.99 at Amazon | (was £11.99) This Woox Alexa Smart Plug lets you voice control any appliance or gadget via your voice, with it compatible with both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. No hub is required for the plug to operate, with it compatible with any 2.4GHz Wi-Fi router. Thanks to the Amazon Spring Sale it is now available, with free next day delivery for Prime members, for a penny under £10, which is a 17% price drop from its pre-sale price. View Deal

Woox Alexa Smart Power Strip now £19.99 at Amazon | (was £26.40) If you want to hook up multiple appliances in an small area (such as a kitchen) and also make them smart, then this Woox Alexa Smart Power Strip should appeal. And, especially so as thanks to the Amazon Spring Sale it is now discounted by 24% down to £19.99. This power strip comes with three plug sockets, as well as four USB ports, too, meaning it can deliver plenty of power and smarts. As with the single plug above, the strip works with both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for voice controlView Deal

