Add a second layer of security with a VPN

Keeping your computer secure and free of viruses is usually the last thing on your mind until your own system gets infected. The threat posed by ransomware has received a lot of attention from the news recently and although you can protect yourself by following a few simple steps , the Wannacry attacks may have led you to rethink your own strategy when it comes to online security. By using a VPN to access the Internet, you can benefit from an added layer of security and ensure that your data and personal details remain secure.

Most VPN service providers offer services globally and thus charge in US Dollars rather than in local currencies, so we've listed pricing in Dollars for the sake of simplicity. Bear in mind that when you click through to the actual deals, you may find the prices automatically displayed in pounds, or whatever your native currency may be.

These are some of the best deals we found for upgrading our own security strategies :

1. VyprVPN - From $60 a year

This VPN offers very fast performance and unlimited data usage. VyprVPN also includes some great extras such as an auto-connect option, a kill switch and increased security thanks to its own Chameleon protocol and VyprDNS. The company also provides users with a wide range of clients and its Windows software has a very easy-to-use interface. VyprVPN is also currently running a promotion where new customers can save 25% off its annual plan .

2. NordVPN - 2 Years for just $79

NordVPN is an ultra-secure VPN provider with 739 servers across 58 locations with support for up to six devices. The company is also offering a massive 72% discount for new customers that sign up for its two year plan. NordVPN helps secure its users with 2048-bit encryption, strong DNS leak protection and an automatic kill switch in case the service goes down. The company also accepts a variety of payment options including PayPal and Bitcoin.

3. TunnelBear - 12 months for only $59.88

This easy-to-use VPN offers a wide range of clients on both desktop and mobile and all of them are highly user-friendly. TunnelBear has 1,000 servers across more than 20 locations and the service supports up to five devices simultaneously. This VPN even offers a free plan that gives you access to 500MB of data per month. However, TunnelBear is running a promotion where our readers can increase their monthly data traffic to 5GB of data instead of 500MB.

Image credit: J. Ott from Flickr used under Creative Commons