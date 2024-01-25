A Week on the Wrist with the Marloe Astro Eagle

Take a moment now to think of the best watches on the market. You're probably thinking of something made of steel, maybe with a complication or maybe nice and simple. It might even have a matching bracelet, or maybe it comes on a lovely leather strap.

But regardless of what you think of... I bet it was round. Well, that's not the order of the day here. I'm a huge fan of the square watch trend. Iconic models like the TAG Heuer Monaco and the Cartier Tank have made this design style really popular once more.

Now, we're even seeing it on budget watches like this, the Marloe Astro Eagle. I recently got hands on with its stablemate, the Marloe Day GMT. That offered an impressive spec sheet for the money – so what can the brand offer at almost half the price? Let's dive in and find out.

(Image credit: Future / Sam Cross)

First things first, let's talk specs. The case size here is 38 x 38mm. Don't take that in the same way you would a round watch face, though. The square nature means that things sit very differently, covering a much larger surface area than a traditional round watch.

That sits an impressive 10.6mm thick, though, so at least it shouldn't feel too chunky. A 20mm lug width allows for a range of straps to be fitted, which should make it easy to change up the look as needed – check out our how to change a watch strap guide for more information on that.

A dual-finish technique of brushing and polishing on the case makes for a really lovely design. It's very 70's, looking like a big TV from that era. Inside, a Miyota 9039 movement ensures things keep ticking away, with up to 40 hours of power reserve on offer.

There's also a tribute to the moon landing on the rear of the case. No, this is no Omega Speedmaster, but you will find a neat inscription on the back, along with a crown which is inspired by the design of the Soyuz capsule.

(Image credit: Future / Sam Cross)

What is the Marloe Astro Eagle like to wear?

There's certainly a lot to like about the wearing experience of the Marloe Astro Eagle. For starters, if you've never worn a square cased watch, it's a totally different experience to a round dial.

It's certainly not something which will be universally loved, but I'm a big fan. The shape is really comfortable, and offers a really different experience on the wrist. That being said, this one certainly has some drawbacks.

For starters, at 38mm in all directions, this is a chunky beast. I had hoped that the relatively slim 10.6mm thickness would help on that front, but it just... doesn't. In fact, the whole thing is a little cumbersome.

One saving grace here is the strap. Though I'm not too big a fan of it attaching right across the base of the case – it really doesn't help the sizing issues – the soft rubber strap was nice and comfortable to wear.

Another plus point is the dial. It's certainly nothing to write home about, but it's effortlessly easy to read. The little pops of orange really do give some life to this model, and the round dial within the square frame is a nice contrasting design.

(Image credit: Future / Sam Cross)

Is the Marloe Astro Eagle worth the money?

Right off the bat, let me just say, yes. Of course it is. For £400, you're getting a neat package with a robust, reliable movement and a cool style.

Okay, that style may not be for everyone, but did you ever really think this was going to be a catch-all watch? That's not really the point here.

No, this is made to turn heads, to make people take notice. And for that task, the Marloe Astro Eagle is a decent option.