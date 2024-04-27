7 mistakes everyone makes at HYROX, according to a fitness expert

Knowing what you need to do for a HYROX is important, but it’s also just as important knowing what not to do. Little slip-ups on race day are completely normal, even the pros make them, but they can cost you precious time and energy.

One person who knows a thing or two about navigating a successful HYROX is HYROX Master Trainer and 247 Represent Athlete, Jake Dearden. Not only is Jake a HYROX Open and Pro world record holder, but he’s also completed 11 HYROX’s back-to-back in one weekend. So, you could say he’s pretty experienced at knowing how to handle HYROX.

Below he's shared seven mistakes that he sees (most) people making during the event and how to avoid them, so you can go out and give race day your best shot and, most importantly, enjoy it!

1. Not pacing yourself

(Image credit: Sportograf)

"This is the number one mistake. It’s very easy to get caught up in the excitement of the event and go out too hot, doing much faster splits than you had planned for. This will leave you overly fatigued at the later stages of the race and may mean you get a slower time than if you’d stuck to slower paces from the start if you burn out too soon. It’s therefore important to plan out the paces you want to run each kilometre and stick to this to ensure you have the energy to complete all workout stations at your desired times."

2. Not running the Roxzone

"Many competitors walk in this area, or stop at the water station, losing significant time throughout the race. Mentally it can be harder to start running once you have stopped, so try to get moving straight away, even if it's at a slow jog. It is also crucial to hydrate properly in the build-up to the race to ensure you don’t feel the need to keep stopping for water to prevent losing time at the water station. Of course, if you feel dehydrated do still stop for water if you need it!"

3. Using just arms on the sled pull

(Image credit: Sportograf)

"If you watch the pro’s, they pull the sled using their whole body, picking up the rope and walking backward, dragging the sled with them. You have a two metre box to work with, so use it! This is a much more efficient way to use your energy, rather than completely fatiguing your arms and trying to solely use them to pull the sled."

4. Not practicing compromised running

"This is something you will do seven times during your HYROX race, so, it’s crucial to practise this during your training so you are prepared. Make sure you have plenty of runs straight after lower body strength training, as well as the eight HYROX functional movements in the lead-up to your race."

5. Poor sled push form

(Image credit: Sportograf/Represent 247)

"Many racers push with straight arms and poor posture, which is inefficient and you won’t get the desired power output to push the sled. The most efficient way to execute the movement is with your arms bent and elbows by your side, your torso parallel to the floor and your head above the sled so you can put your whole body weight into the push."

6. Getting fuelling wrong

"Not getting your pre-race nutrition on point will critically affect your performance. Make sure you are fuelling yourself properly both the day before and the morning of your race. Aim to eat around 5g of carbohydrates per kg of body weight the day before and on race day ensure you eat a carbohydrate-based snack. I would also advise fueling yourself during the race with either gels or sweets to provide your body to supplement your glycogen stores, which will naturally deplete."

7. Not standing the right distance from ‘wall’ on wall balls

(Image credit: Sportograf)

"Many racers compromise their wall balls by either standing too close or too far away from the wallball target, meaning they catch the ball either too close or too far away from themselves. Set up an arm’s length away from the ‘wall’ ensuring you catch the ball close to your body and have initiated your squat as you catch."