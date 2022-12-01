5 iPhone 14 Pro alternatives you can get in time for Christmas

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are widely regarded as two of the best iPhones that have ever been released. Such high praise pushed demand through the roof, causing a backlog to form right from the off.

Since then, issues with Covid-19 restrictions at the iPhone manufacturing facility in China have made getting hold of an iPhone 14 Pro before Christmas pretty much impossible. There are varying accounts of exactly how much production has suffered and how much value has been lost, but for consumers, the result is the same.

Thankfully there are a wealth of great phones available right now. If you can't wait for the iPhone 14 Pro, give on of these alternatives a try.

1. iPhone 13 Pro

(Image credit: Future)

If you want the closest like-for-like alternative to the iPhone 14 Pro, looks to its predecessor, the iPhone 13 Pro. You'll miss out on a few things like Dynamic Island and the Always-On Display, but the bulk of the offering is the same.

When we reviewed the 13 Pro, we dubbed it the Goldilocks iPhone, because it is just right. You get an excellent camera, a processor capable of handling anything you throw at it, great battery life and a gorgeous display.

2. iPhone 14 Plus

(Image credit: Future)

Take the vanilla iPhone 14 and plump it up a bit... you've got the iPhone 14 Plus. Signalling Apple's first foray into a 6.7-inch non-Pro iPhone, the Plus was eagerly anticipated prior to its launch around three weeks later than the other iPhone 14 models.

It's a massively capable phone, with a spec sheet that fits nicely between the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro. You'll only get a two-sensor camera array here, though it's still capable of some phenomenal shots. Plus, that extra case size allows the Plus to house a bigger battery, meaning this should keep going even longer than the smaller Pro.

3. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

(Image credit: Future)

If you're ready to give up Apple altogether, there's a wealth of brilliant Android phones waiting to take your pocket space. None are more recognisable than the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. Premium handsets from Samsung and Apple have gone head-to-head for as long as I can remember, and this is no exception.

The S22 Ultra is no slouch. The camera takes the best photos I've ever seen taken on a phone, while One UI 5 operates smoothly, with a good degree of customisation. It also comes with a stylus, if that's your bag.

4. Google Pixel 7 Pro

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

The Google Pixel 7 Pro has picked up several knockout reviews, thanks to a combination of form and function for a fantastic price. You'll find a superb camera system here, with some genuine wizardry going on under the hood. A process of re-mosaicing happens under zoom to remove grainy patches from your zoomed in images. The result redefines the standard for phone photography.

Couple that with a fantastic adaptive battery life, a beautiful looking display and an overall design that is distinctive and gorgeous, and you have a really great option. I'd always recommend the Hazel finish, too.

5. Nothing Phone (1)

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

If you're looking for a great budget iPhone alternative, checkout the Nothing Phone (1). Sure, it wont have the bells and whistles of a more expensive flagship, but this is good at getting the basics done well, and will be more than enough for most users.

You'll get a phone with good specs and a decent operating system, a great camera for general use and a cool factor that is missing from so many handsets. The Glyph, a series of faux-neon lights on the back panel of this device, are bound to strike up conversation and have more functionality than you might think.

Given the extraordinarily low price of the Nothing Phone, your best bet might be to pick up the handset outright and grab a cheap SIM-only deal. I've attached a link to one of my favourite SIM only deals below.

