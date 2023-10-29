3 unmissable zombie movies to stream this Halloween

There's something about mindless zombies that just resonates with viewers. But there is a whole horde of movies about the undead, and most of them aren't worth your time.

This Halloween, don't rot your brain with sub-standard shambling zombie movies, try these unbelievable undead movies instead. Here are 3 unmissable zombie movies across the best streaming services guaranteed to make your Halloween ghoulishly good.

Train to Busan

Where? Stream on Sky or ITVX (Prime Video in the US)

Stream on Sky or ITVX (Prime Video in the US) Stars: Gong Yoo, Ma Dong-Seok, Jung Yu-mi

With 95% on Rotten Tomatoes, Train to Busan is one of the most acclaimed zombie movies of all time, and for good reason. Posting the important question of "What would happen if the zombie apocalypse happened while I was on a train?" this Korean action horror is a superbly shot chest pounder.

We follow corporate drone Seok-woo, a single father on the train to Busan with his young daughter when the inevitable happens. With a zombie outbreak spreading nationwide and a safe zone declared in Busan, it's up to the survivors to make their own way there.

The plot my sound slightly generic but it's actually a genuine heartstring puller, and the action is shot so well that even if you're practically undead inside you'll still have a great time watching.

Shaun of the dead

Where? Stream on Sky (Or Hulu in the US)

Stream on Sky (Or Hulu in the US) Stars: Simon Pegg, Nick Frost, Kate Ashfield

Any mention of zombie movies in contractually obligated to mention this Edgar Wright masterpiece. Shaun of the Dead is one of the funniest movies of the 21st century.

Simon Pegg and Nick Frost star as two hopeless layabouts sleepwalking into the zombie apocalypse. When they finally realise what's going on, they come up with a master plan. Rally their loved ones and head to the Winchester pub and wait for it all to blow over, preferably with a beer.

There are more laughs than you can count in this flick that started the Cornetto trilogy of movies, but it does have genuine zombie credentials too with director Wright a massive fan of the genre and determined to pay his dues.

Zombieland

Where? Netflix (Peacock or Fubo in the US)

Netflix (Peacock or Fubo in the US) Stars: Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Emma Stone

Another zom-com, Zombieland is a brilliant take on an undead apocalypse that just flies by. The combination of Eisenberg's cautious Columbus and Harrelson's chaotic Tallahassee paired up with Wichita (Emma Stone) and Little Rock (Abigail Breslin) makes for a dream zombie-hunting team.

Famous for one hilarious cameo, there is a lot more underneath Zombieland that makes it a legitimately great zombie movie. The running "Zombie Kill of the Week" gag and Columbus' extensive list of rules for surviving in the apocalypse are genuinely brilliant narrative devices.

There's a whole lot of heart (and a pretty good romcom) here but plenty of shooting zombies too don't worry. The sequel (also on Netflix) isn't bad either.