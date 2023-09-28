3 reasons the Google Pixel 7 Pro could be the best Android phone of 2023

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

It's nearly time for the Google Pixel 8 to launch, and while we're not expecting the Made By Google event on October 4th to be live from a Sauna (like one promotional video), the Pixel 8 Pro does sound pretty hot.

Traditionally the more expensive of the Pixel range, this is where Google can really push the boat out and show us what Android truly has to offer. The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7a are both great choices but the Pixel 7 Pro is undoubtedly one of the best Android phones out there, so its successor should be even better. If rumours are true, here's why the Pixel 8 Pro might be the one for you.

1. Wonderful wide shots

(Image credit: Google)

The Pixel series has always impressed us with its camera software and image processing. Despite not possessing the massive 200MP sensor featured on the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, the Pixel 7 Pro more than holds its own and arguably trumps it. That's why one rumour in particular has us excited to take some snaps.

A recent comprehensive specs leak claims that the Pixel 8 Pro will feature a 50MP main camera, a 48MP ultrawide camera and a 48MP telephoto lens. That's the same as last year save for the Ultrawide offering which has received a hefty boost, from 12MP on the 7 Pro to 48MP. Coupled with Google's software, this could be the best phone to shoot perfect panoramas and landscapes with.

2. Beautiful blue

(Image credit: MySmartPrice)

The Pixel 7 Pro was a smart-looking phone, but in all honesty, the colour choice was a bit lacking. Last year's Pro exclusive colours, Snow, Obsidian and Hazel aren't particularly vibrant.

That's why the new rumoured Sky Blue Pixel 8 Pro seems so refreshing. Exclusive to the Pro, it seems like an absolute no-brainer, especially with the other Pro colours, Porcelain and Black Obsidian again being a bit of a downer.

Again, the standard Pixel 8 seems to have been watching a lot of Wednesday on Netflix, as it still isn't particularly colourful in a choice of Grey, Black Obsidian and Peony Rose (which is what I would plump for).

3. Making the most of Tensor G3

(Image credit: Google)

Both of the new Pixel phones are expected to use new silicon, the Google Tensor G3 chip. This should be an upgrade on the G2 chips we're currently used to. While not necessarily the fastest in benchmark tests, in practice they are actually some of the best options available, particularly for AI processing.

While the G3 will presumably come to both phones, leaks suggest that there will be a key difference under the hood. The Pixel 8 Pro will have 12GB of RAM whereas the 8 will only have 8GB of RAM. In general use, this won't be too noticeable but those who have many tabs open at once, and mobile gamers will almost certainly want to go for the more powerful Pixel. Interestingly, the iPhone 15 Pro Max only has 8GB of RAM, so it's more about how you use it, but still.