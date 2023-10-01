11 essentials you need to create your own coffee bar at home

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

It’s International Coffee Day! The annual celebration is a way to pay tribute to coffee… and what better way to do that than by creating your own coffee bar?

Whether you’re a best pod coffee machine user or a best bean to cup coffee machine aficionado, enjoying a hot or iced cup of coffee is one of life’s few pleasures. Having a coffee to start your day gives you a quick burst of energy, warms the body and tastes delicious – everything you need before a busy day ahead.

Visiting cafes and local coffee shops is a nice indulgence but the cost of living crisis certainly isn’t. Investing in quality coffee-making equipment means you can make tasty barista-style drinks from the comfort of your own home which can help you save money on takeaway drinks in the long run.

So, to celebrate International Coffee Day, here are 11 essentials you need to make your own coffee bar in your home.