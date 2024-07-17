The best Nintendo Switch SD card deals in Amazon's Prime Day 2024 sale

The Nintendo Switch doesn't come with a lot of onboard storage, which is why you'll want to buy the best SD card for Switch storage expansion. Good job that we're into Amazon Prime Day sales, too, as those microSD cards are even lower-priced right now – whereas the best Nintendo Switch console deals haven't really surfaced.

The original Switch offers 32GB storage; the newer Switch OLED model doubles that to 64GB. Either way, with system information using up some of that space, once you start downloading a game or two you'll quickly use up the space – a download averages around 8GB, but can be over 30GB.

Picking an SD card for Nintendo Switch requires some considerations (I'll detail 'Class speed' at the base of this article). Also don't buy anything that seems too good to be true: there are plenty of reports of fake cards being sold on Amazon from not-reputable brands. So stick with our recommendations below!

SanDisk 128GB microSDXC for Nintendo Switch: was 34.90, now £13.29 on Amazon The best for most people, and not just because it's got official Nintendo affiliation and a Mushroom on the design. The price is great, the storage is four times that of the Switch's onboard capacity (double that of OLED) and will serve many players very well indeed.

SanDisk Ultra 64GB microSDXC card: was £9.99, now £8.39 at Amazon If all you want is a little more capacity on the cheap then this card is a great budget option from a well-known and reputable manufacturer. It's only a U1 type, however, so you'll not get the higher speeds of the U3 cards otherwise featured in this list. But, like I say, if it's cheapest wins then this is your choice.

SanDisk Ultra 256GB microSDXC card: now £15.99 on Amazon Not fussed about Nintendo branding but want extra capacity for not much more cash? Reputable brand SanDisk has a 256GB card that's a specific Amazon Prime Day deal – and therefore when it's gone, it's gone! It's the same speed as the smaller capacity above, but that's fine for background storage.

SanDisk 512GB microSDXC card for Nintendo Switch: was £76.99, now £38.97 on Amazon If you're a Nintendo superfan then the Animal Crossing branding here is a lovely sight (before it's hidden away inside the console). If you want a large card capacity then this one could, say, save The Witcher 3 (at 31GB!) some 16 times over!

Lexar Play 1TB microSD card: was £115.95, now £70.99 on Amazon If capacity is everything then you'll want Lexar's 1TB card. It's the highest current capacity offered in microSD format. You'll also be able to download an almost never-ending supply of Switch games on this card, given its capacity. Ideal if you're big into your games and never want to swap cards.

Nintendo Switch SD card speeds and classes explained

Note that it's actually the microSD format that Switch accepts, i.e. not full-size SD cards. That includes microSDHC and microSDXC up to 2TB in capacity, as directed by Nintendo on its official site (although no 2TB microSD cards exist at the time of writing, it's a theoretical maximum only).

The Switch supports UHS-I type cards (circa up to 100MB/s speeds), not the newer and faster UHS-II type.

However! There are also U1/V10 and U3/V30 types, the latter proven to be faster for install/loading even on Switch. Look for the 'bucket' U-shape with the number '3' inside it on the card as a visual identifier.

There are also Application Standards, A1 and A2 (expressed literally as so in a visual form), the latter far faster with read/write. While either is compatible with Switch, the console won't take advantage of A2, so don't overpay for this feature.