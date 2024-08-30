Zoe Saldana and Selena Gomez wow in first trailer for Netflix's stunning musical

Prestige isn't everything when it comes to being the best streaming service on the market, but grabbing films that actually review well doesn't have many downsides.
Although many of Netflix's recent successes when it comes to original movies have had incredibly unimpressive reviews from critics and audiences alike, it's looking to buck that trend with Emilia Pérez, which hits the streaming service on 13 November, as confirmed by a new teaser.
The film stars Karla Sofía Gascón as Emilia, a mob boss who wants out of their criminal life, and Zoe Saldaña plays a lawyer who gets the offer of a lifetime when she's approached to make that happen. Selena Gomez is Emilia's wife, and will have her own part to play in the drama.
If that sounds like a traditional criminal thriller, then you might want to check out the teaser trailer that we've embedded above – it'll clue you into what makes Emilia Pérez different. For one thing, it's basically a musical, although probably a more impressionistic one than you might expect.
Karla Sofía Gascón told Netflix in an interview: "You have a musical that is not a musical, an action movie that’s not an action movie, a drama that’s not a drama, a comedy that’s not a comedy". That sums up the apparently dreamlike atmosphere of the movie.
If you're worried it might be a dud, you can also check out the reception the movie got at the Cannes Film Festival for reassurance. It came away with the Grand Jury Prize as well as the Best Actress award for Gascón, making it a critical darling already.
That festival run also means that it already has a bunch of reviews to point to – checking out Rotten Tomatoesand you'll find it on an impressive score of 88% at the time of writing. As always, it'll be fascinating to see whether audiences take to it in the same way, with previous movies like Alfonso Cuarón's Roma showing that Netflix can indeed be a good home for ambitious arthouse flicks.
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
Emilia Pérez will hit cinemas before it arrives on Netflix for everyone, though. A short run will start sometime in October, according to the streamer, ahead of that 13 November arrival on the platform.
Max is a freelance writer with years of experience in tech and entertainment. He's also a gaming expert, both with the games themselves and in testing accessories and consoles, having flexed that expertise at Pocket-lint as a features editor. He has tested all manner of tech too, from headphones and speakers to apps and software.
-
Terrifying new Netflix horror movie screams onto the platform this week
Netflix has Glenn Close in The Deliverance
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Denzel Washington's sons give Netflix's exclusive new movie much appeal
The Piano Lesson looks like it might cement the Washington family's legacy
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Netflix's Bella Mackie no.1 best-seller adaptation to star Golden Globe winner
Anya Taylor-Joy should wow viewers in How To Kill Your Family
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
-
New A Lange and Söhne Datograph Handwerkskunst is the world's best birthday present
This staggering chronograph is also a very limited edition
By Sam Cross Published
-
3 moves that will hit EVERY muscle in your body with minimal to no equipment
Unlock your maximum workout potential - and save a lot of time with these three compound exercises
By Lucy Miller Published
-
Terrifying new Netflix horror movie screams onto the platform this week
Netflix has Glenn Close in The Deliverance
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Huge sci-fi blockbuster coming to streaming just 3 weeks after cinema premiere
There's very quick digital turn around for the Borderlands movie
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Denzel Washington's sons give Netflix's exclusive new movie much appeal
The Piano Lesson looks like it might cement the Washington family's legacy
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Netflix's Bella Mackie no.1 best-seller adaptation to star Golden Globe winner
Anya Taylor-Joy should wow viewers in How To Kill Your Family
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Disney+ show with 97% score on Rotten Tomatoes returns for season 4 this week
Only Murders in the Building is nearly back
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Apple TV+ hit sci-fi show just got confirmed for second season
Dark Matter is coming back for a second season
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Huge trailer for Amazon's biggest show suddenly drops and fans are excited
The Rings of Power S2 looks like it'll be big
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Prime Video's new no.1 movie has a Rotten Tomatoes score that might shock you
Jackpot! is charting well for Amazon, but its critical reception might surprise you
By Max Freeman-Mills Published