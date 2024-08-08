Apple TV+'s spiritual successor to Ocean's 11 is coming sooner than expected

Quick Summary Wolfs, the new movie starring George Clooney and Brad Pitt, will be available to stream on Apple TV+ from 27 September – just a week after a limited theatrical release. It was originally set for a wider run in cinemas before hitting the streaming service.

Apple TV+ will offer George Clooney and Brad Pitt's movie reunion to stream earlier than originally thought, with a planned theatrical release being cut back.

Wolfs sees the duo on screen together for the first time since 2008's Burn After Reading, and seemingly trades-off the pair's undoubted chemistry, which made the Ocean's Trilogy so much fun.

Distributed by Apple, it was originally set for a lengthy run in cinemas – much like Napoleon and Killers of the Flower Moon – but has now been scaled back. It'll be released on a limited theatrical scale on 20 September and then appear in full on Apple TV+ a week later.

The streaming service will offer the movie from Friday 27 September.

Some might see that as a troubling sign for the crime caper, but reports based on early screenings suggest it's actually rather good. Deadline (via 9to5Mac) even suggests that initial audience responses have been so good, a sequel is already planned.

"With George and Brad’s remarkable and engaging chemistry under Jon Watts’ extraordinary direction, Wolfs blends all the great elements of comedy, action, and drama into a hugely entertaining movie that will leave audiences ready for what’s next," said Apple Original Films head of features, Matt Dentler.

The movie features Pitt and Clooney as "wolf" fixers – experts in covering up murders and crimes. Each of them usually work alone but are forced to team up on a specific job – cue mayhem and the sharp banter the actors are renowned for.

It has been written and directed by Jon Watts, who also helmed the last two Spider-Man films – Far From Home and No Way Home. Amy Ryan, who has recently been seen in the Disney+/Hulu comedy-drama series Only Murders in the Building, also stars.

Apple TV+ starts at £8.99 / $9.99 / AU$12.99 per month and is available across multiple streaming devices, including Smart TVs, Fire TV Sticks and, of course, Apple's own products.

In fact, the only format it's not natively available on at present is Android (for mobile). That is in the pipeline too, however.