Apple TV+'s spiritual successor to Ocean's 11 is coming sooner than expected

Quick Summary
Wolfs, the new movie starring George Clooney and Brad Pitt, will be available to stream on Apple TV+ from 27 September – just a week after a limited theatrical release.
It was originally set for a wider run in cinemas before hitting the streaming service.
Apple TV+ will offer George Clooney and Brad Pitt's movie reunion to stream earlier than originally thought, with a planned theatrical release being cut back.
Wolfs sees the duo on screen together for the first time since 2008's Burn After Reading, and seemingly trades-off the pair's undoubted chemistry, which made the Ocean's Trilogy so much fun.
Distributed by Apple, it was originally set for a lengthy run in cinemas – much like Napoleon and Killers of the Flower Moon – but has now been scaled back. It'll be released on a limited theatrical scale on 20 September and then appear in full on Apple TV+ a week later.
The streaming service will offer the movie from Friday 27 September.
Some might see that as a troubling sign for the crime caper, but reports based on early screenings suggest it's actually rather good. Deadline (via 9to5Mac) even suggests that initial audience responses have been so good, a sequel is already planned.
"With George and Brad’s remarkable and engaging chemistry under Jon Watts’ extraordinary direction, Wolfs blends all the great elements of comedy, action, and drama into a hugely entertaining movie that will leave audiences ready for what’s next," said Apple Original Films head of features, Matt Dentler.
The movie features Pitt and Clooney as "wolf" fixers – experts in covering up murders and crimes. Each of them usually work alone but are forced to team up on a specific job – cue mayhem and the sharp banter the actors are renowned for.
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
It has been written and directed by Jon Watts, who also helmed the last two Spider-Man films – Far From Home and No Way Home. Amy Ryan, who has recently been seen in the Disney+/Hulu comedy-drama series Only Murders in the Building, also stars.
Apple TV+ starts at £8.99 / $9.99 / AU$12.99 per month and is available across multiple streaming devices, including Smart TVs, Fire TV Sticks and, of course, Apple's own products.
In fact, the only format it's not natively available on at present is Android (for mobile). That is in the pipeline too, however.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
-
-
What are Kegel exercises: the exercise with surprising benefits you didn't think you needed
“They benefit men and women,” says an expert
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
TAG Heuer revives the Seafarer with its third Hodinkee watch collaboration
TAG Heuer and Hodinkee’s third watch collaboration is a blast from the past
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
3 shows cancelled by Apple TV+ that deserve another season
Streaming services make unpopular decision sometimes
By Brian Comber Published
-
Apple's hit sci-fi series gets second season streaming date confirmed
Silo is back for more
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
3 under-appreciated shows on Apple TV+ you really shouldn't ignore
Apple TV+ might not have the biggest catalogue, but here are 3 gems that haven't had as much hype as other shows
By Brian Comber Published
-
Apple TV drama's S2 trailer appeared from nowhere – S1 has near-perfect 97% score
Pachinko season 2 looks set to deliver more excellence
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Apple TV+ could soon get the enormous content boost it needs to beat Netflix
The content library tipped to expand significantly
By Rik Henderson Published
-
PS5 owners get Apple TV+ for free – no stings attached
This handy free trial returns
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Apple TV+'s best sci-fi series finally gets a return date and trailer
Get ready for some even weirder goings-on
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Apple's major sci-fi reboot gets full trailer ahead of imminent release this month
Time Bandits looks like time-hopping fun
By Max Freeman-Mills Published