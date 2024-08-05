Virgin TV gets a great free upgrade sports fans will love, but you have to be quick

Quick Summary Virgin is offering a sweet free deal on their sports programming. Users of a host of their products will gain access to Premier Sports – but only for a limited time.

Everyone loves getting something for free. But if you're a sports fan, you're probably not used to finding free methods of watching your favourite action.

Usually, live sports are some of the most expensive subscriptions you'll find on streaming services. But that only serves to make this news even sweeter.

That's because Virgin Media has just announced an offer giving its TV customers access to their Premier Sports channels completely free of charge. That's a massive boost for users, who will gain access to a host of different events.

Most notably, that includes La Liga – the top flight of Spanish professional football, featuring the likes of Barcelona and Real Madrid. Users will also find a range of motorsport, MMA, and other football among the viewing on offer.

Users would usually expect to pay £12.99 per months to access this service. However, the brand is offering it free of charge – but only until the end of the month. That means you'll be able to access it until the 31st of August.

There is another sweetener, though. The brand is also offering a 10% credit for any users who sign up to a Premier Sports subscription, via their Virgin TV account.

That's a neat saving, and should make it easier for sports fans to enjoy the action without busting the bank. It also acts as a great tester for users to try out the service before they buy it with a discount later on. That's something which most users won't be able to do with other services.

Upgrade to smarter living Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

So, what can users look forward to in the free period? Well, there's certainly a lot of football action on offer. Games including Real Madrid v Chelsea, Rangers v St Johnstone, Celtic v Hibernian and more will all be on show.

The service will be available to users of Stream, Virgin TV 360, TiVo and V6.