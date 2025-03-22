The best TV I saw this week wasn't even on a streaming service

Apple's latest ad is a stunner

Someday, by Spike Jonze Apple ad
(Image credit: Apple)
Part of my role here at T3 involves keeping a very keen eye on everything coming out on the many and varied top streaming services that can now be chosen between by the public at large. That means a whole lot of trailers, so it's pretty rare that I get to watch something in its entirety – during work hours, no less.

So, when I spotted that Apple had uploaded a new video called Someday, by Spike Jonze, I was intrigued, not least because it wasn't on the Apple TV+ channel but rather the main brand one. Five-and-a-bit minutes later, I think it's probably the nicest and most charming thing I've watched this week, despite being plainly and clearly an ad for the AirPods 4.

Like all the best blockbuster ads, this one stars an absolutely massive name – in fact, Pedro Pascal is just about as big an actor as you could lasso right now. His starring role in The Last of Us seemed to teleport his fame into the stratosphere, and his latest movie Materialists looks likely to be an awards contender when it comes out later this year.

He doesn't even need anyone to bounce off in this short film. It opens with him regretfully looking back at a break-up before trudging out into a snowy city scene and popping his earbuds in to really wallow in the sadness of it all. After a little melancholy interpretive dance, he looks up to see a vision of himself in better days, dancing along to a more upbeat tune in the hot summer sun.

Someday, by Spike Jonze Apple ad
(Image credit: Apple)

That sequence is simply beautiful, with inventive costuming, nice and expressive choreography and a simply immaculate vibe to share. Plus, Pascal is at its heart, all funk and soul, demonstrating another string to his bow with some really characterful dance moves.

Before you know it, he's finished his piece, though, and the film segues back to his sad self, who now looks a bit less devastated and a bit more at peace with where he is. It's a simple, quick story told really well, and doesn't ram the messaging about the AirPods 4's surprisingly impressive active noise-cancelling down your throat too aggressively. It's the loveliest thing I've watched this week, so check it out when you have a spare five minutes.

