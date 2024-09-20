Netflix's most eagerly-awaited TV sequel gets a killer new trailer

Quick Summary
Netflix has released a new teaser trailer for Squid Game 2.
The new series will be available to watch from 6 December and, from the looks of it, returns to the deadly arena with new games to compete in.
Netflix has had a ball during its latest Geeked Week celebrations, releasing a tonne of trailers for its upcoming shows and movies. And one of those is arguably its most eagerly-awaited of the year.
Squid Game Season 2 is surely on everyone's want list and the streaming service has unveiled a new trailer and poster art ahead of its release on 26 December 2024 (Boxing Day, for many).
In the "special teaser", you get to see a little more of the plot for the second season, with Lee Jung-jae's Gi-hun once again thrust into the deadly games. This time though, he is likely to have an ulterior motive in donning the garb of player 456 once more.
The brief trailer also hints that the different rounds have changed and are potentially even more brutal. That's echoed by the official show poster, which is pretty grim.
We don't yet know what games will appear in the new series – we just get a glimpse at a couple of rainbow-coloured rings on the floor of the "play" area, but it's likely they too will be based on the sort of things we used to take part in during school playtime.
It's also very likely that the violence will extend outside of the Squid Game arena this time around – there are certainly a fair few firearms shown in the clips.
The show's director, writer and creator, Hwang Dong-hyuk, revealed in August that there will be a third season of his hugely popular Korean-language show, but then that's it. The final part of the trilogy will end the story.
We doubt that we'll be returning again to the arena in season 3 (expected in 2025), so expect the end of this year's own show to set up a grand showdown between Gi-hun and the Front Man.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
