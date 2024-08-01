Netflix's Squid Game season 2 finally gets a release date – plus a nice surprise

Quick Summary Squid Game season 2 will premiere on Netflix on 26 December 2024. However, that won't be the end – there will be a third (and sadly final) season coming next year, too.

Netflix has finally revealed the exact release date for Squid Game season 2 – confirming previous rumours that it will premiere before the end of the year.

It released an Olympics-themed teaser trailer, which revealed the on air date along with a great surprise for fans – there will also be third season coming next year.

Squid Game: Season 2 | Date Announcement | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Squid Game season 2 will debut on the streaming service on Boxing Day, 26 December 2024. It will continue the adventures of Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae), who is on the hunt for answers about the deadly event and its mysterious puppet master, Front Man.

However, his quest is set to continue after this latest run, with the show's creator, Hwang Dong-hyuk, confirming in a letter to fans (via Netflix's own Tudum blog) that there will be a third and final season to follow:

"I am beyond excited to be writing this letter to announce the date for Season 2 and share the news of Season 3, the final season,” it says.

“The fierce clash between [Gi-hun and Front Man’s] two worlds will continue into the series finale with Season 3, which will be brought to you next year."

Squid Game first premiered almost three years ago and became an international hit. The South Korean show also inspired a reality gameshow, which is also set for a second series on Netflix.

While wholly adult and featuring themes of extreme violence and gruesome deaths, it has become a cultural phenomenon – even to the extent where I saw kids dressed as the in-show helpers during last Halloween's trick-or-treating run.

It also made a star in Jung-jae, who is also currently gracing our screens as the lead in Disney+'s latest Star Wars series, The Acolyte.

Even if you haven't seen it, you will no doubt have heard of Squid Game and the second, and now third seasons, are awaited with bated breath. It's a shame we'll have to wait until after Christmas to see what's next for Gi-hun and the Games, but better late than never.