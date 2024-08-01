Netflix's Squid Game season 2 finally gets a release date – plus a nice surprise

Quick Summary
Squid Game season 2 will premiere on Netflix on 26 December 2024.
However, that won't be the end – there will be a third (and sadly final) season coming next year, too.
Netflix has finally revealed the exact release date for Squid Game season 2 – confirming previous rumours that it will premiere before the end of the year.
It released an Olympics-themed teaser trailer, which revealed the on air date along with a great surprise for fans – there will also be third season coming next year.
Squid Game season 2 will debut on the streaming service on Boxing Day, 26 December 2024. It will continue the adventures of Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae), who is on the hunt for answers about the deadly event and its mysterious puppet master, Front Man.
However, his quest is set to continue after this latest run, with the show's creator, Hwang Dong-hyuk, confirming in a letter to fans (via Netflix's own Tudum blog) that there will be a third and final season to follow:
"I am beyond excited to be writing this letter to announce the date for Season 2 and share the news of Season 3, the final season,” it says.
“The fierce clash between [Gi-hun and Front Man’s] two worlds will continue into the series finale with Season 3, which will be brought to you next year."
Squid Game first premiered almost three years ago and became an international hit. The South Korean show also inspired a reality gameshow, which is also set for a second series on Netflix.
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
While wholly adult and featuring themes of extreme violence and gruesome deaths, it has become a cultural phenomenon – even to the extent where I saw kids dressed as the in-show helpers during last Halloween's trick-or-treating run.
It also made a star in Jung-jae, who is also currently gracing our screens as the lead in Disney+'s latest Star Wars series, The Acolyte.
Even if you haven't seen it, you will no doubt have heard of Squid Game and the second, and now third seasons, are awaited with bated breath. It's a shame we'll have to wait until after Christmas to see what's next for Gi-hun and the Games, but better late than never.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
-
-
The Dyson Cool AM07 tower fan has had a major £100 price drop in a limited-time sale
If you're a fan of staying cool (in more ways than one), the Dyson Cool AM07 tower fan is for you
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
Ultion Nuki’s smart lock just got better with this new accreditation
Ultion Nuki smart locks have been awarded with BSI Kitemark for IoT
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
One of Netflix's most talked-about series returns this month – will you be watching?
Emily in Paris gets its fourth season very soon
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
The 5 best kids movies streaming now on Netflix, Disney, Amazon and Apple TV+
Digital nanny to the rescue: these are the best kids movies streaming right now for the holidays
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Netflix's 5 best new shows and movies to watch this August – mark your calendars
Netflix has some big arrivals for your calendar this August
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Bridgerton broke viewing records last month – you won't believe by how much
The show is simply huge – and coming back for more in already-confirmed season 4
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
One of the best-ever sci-fi movies to leave Netflix – 25 years after landmark debut
The Matrix isn't streaming for long
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
New Netflix horror series coming from the twisted minds behind Stranger Things
The Duffer Brothers sign up for some more streaming shocks
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Netflix's new no.1 brings two Oscar-winners back together – and fans love it
Ticket to Paradise has Clooney and Roberts – but also a mixed reputation
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Squid Game fans will soon be able to compete against each other for free
Netflix is going big for the new season
By Max Freeman-Mills Published