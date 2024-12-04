Spotify Wrapped 2024 is finally here with a major upgrade and AI surprises – it's been well worth the wait

Quick Summary
Spotify Wrapped has been turbocharged this year, with an AI-powered playlist and a personalised podcast hosted by two AI presenters.
It will give you insights on your music choices for the last 12 months.
The highly-anticipated Spotify Wrapped 2024 has arrived and it's been given a big AI upgrade. As well as list your favourite tracks and artists of the year, you can listen to a personalised podcast talking about your listening trends.
That's because Spotify has partnered with Google to use its NotebookLM technology to create a completely custom, AI-hosted audio podcast for each Spotify Premium or Free subscriber, no matter which of the best phones you use.
Two AI hosts chat through your favourite tracks, artists and the other content you've engaged with in 2024.
In addition, Premium members get create an AI Playlist from their year's listening choices, and also employ the AI DJ to commentate on the personalised music choices and play the best tracks. This is also available in Spanish for the first time.
Other new features include artist and podcaster clips, which are included in the round-up, along with more listening insights, a music videos playlist for Premium members, and plenty more.
It all stacks up to easily the biggest Spotify Wrapped in many years – other services, such as Apple Music and YouTube Music, will have to go some to catch up.
Of course, it'll be a fairly painful process for myself and many other parents, considering my daughter hijacked my Spotify account a fair while ago – so I expect my usual Wu-Tang Clan, Oasis and 90s Britpop choices to be interspersed with the songs from Wicked and a more than is healthy dose of Sabrina Carpenter.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
I really must set her up with her own account.
Most listened to tracks on Spotify in UK and globally
Spotify has also revealed some of the most streamed artists, tracks and albums in the UK and globally,
It will likely come as no surprise that Taylor Swift tops both artists lists, although Noah Kahan's Stick Season was the most streamed song in the UK – Espresso by the aforementioned Sabrina Carpenter was the top track globally.
As for albums, that went to Taylor Swift again, of course, with The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology smashing it both sides of the pond.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
-
-
Meadow rows: the low-impact exercise for a stronger back and grip
Barbell rows doing your back in? Meadow rows could be a good alternative
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
The MacBook Pro Touch Bar is back from the dead – sort of
Flexbar adds a tiny touchscreen to Macs, PCs and more
By Carrie Marshall Published
-
Spotify gets a great Gemini AI upgrade, but you'll have to jump through a few hoops to use it
And there’s a couple of caveats too
By Britta O'Boyle Published
-
Spotify confirms Super Premium lossless audio at last
Spotify's CEO Daniel Ek has confirmed the Super Premium tier for better bitrates
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Spotify gets its biggest upgrade in years – gunning for YouTube and TikTok
Now Playing could change the music streaming service forever
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Spotify price increase confirmed – here's how much more you'll pay and how to avoid the price hike
Inflation-busting price rises are here for Spotify users
By Chris Hall Published
-
I tried Spotify's new upgrade and it's a game-changer for playlists
There are no skips with this latest feature
By Andy Sansom Published
-
Your Spotify subscription is about to get more expensive again – time for Tidal?
A twist absolutely everyone saw coming
By Andy Sansom Published
-
Spotify just got an essential upgrade that I'm going to use every day
Keep the tunes pumping with ease
By Andy Sansom Published
-
Spotify launches brand new subscription tier without music
What's going on?
By Andy Sansom Published