Spotify Wrapped 2024 is finally here with a major upgrade and AI surprises – it's been well worth the wait

Quick Summary Spotify Wrapped has been turbocharged this year, with an AI-powered playlist and a personalised podcast hosted by two AI presenters. It will give you insights on your music choices for the last 12 months.

The highly-anticipated Spotify Wrapped 2024 has arrived and it's been given a big AI upgrade. As well as list your favourite tracks and artists of the year, you can listen to a personalised podcast talking about your listening trends.

That's because Spotify has partnered with Google to use its NotebookLM technology to create a completely custom, AI-hosted audio podcast for each Spotify Premium or Free subscriber, no matter which of the best phones you use.

Two AI hosts chat through your favourite tracks, artists and the other content you've engaged with in 2024.

In addition, Premium members get create an AI Playlist from their year's listening choices, and also employ the AI DJ to commentate on the personalised music choices and play the best tracks. This is also available in Spanish for the first time.

Other new features include artist and podcaster clips, which are included in the round-up, along with more listening insights, a music videos playlist for Premium members, and plenty more.

It all stacks up to easily the biggest Spotify Wrapped in many years – other services, such as Apple Music and YouTube Music, will have to go some to catch up.

Of course, it'll be a fairly painful process for myself and many other parents, considering my daughter hijacked my Spotify account a fair while ago – so I expect my usual Wu-Tang Clan, Oasis and 90s Britpop choices to be interspersed with the songs from Wicked and a more than is healthy dose of Sabrina Carpenter.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I really must set her up with her own account.

Most listened to tracks on Spotify in UK and globally

Spotify has also revealed some of the most streamed artists, tracks and albums in the UK and globally,

It will likely come as no surprise that Taylor Swift tops both artists lists, although Noah Kahan's Stick Season was the most streamed song in the UK – Espresso by the aforementioned Sabrina Carpenter was the top track globally.

As for albums, that went to Taylor Swift again, of course, with The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology smashing it both sides of the pond.