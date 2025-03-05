Prime Video's new movie could be a sexy, dangerous sequel for the ages
Another Simple Favor could break records
A good thriller can live long in the memory, and the twistier the better – which made A Simple Favor quite a cult hit when it came out in 2018. It was a movie that barely let you rest for a few minutes at a time before throwing new shocks in your face, and had a seriously impressive set of twists to it.
Now, Amazon Prime Video is gearing up for the release of its hotly-anticipated sequel, Another Simple Favor, which is looking to run things back with another cat-and-mouse game between Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick, this time set against the backdrop of an extravagant Italian wedding off Capri. It finally has a full trailer, along with a release date of 1 May.
As trailers go, this is quite a sumptuous one, too, featuring a good long look at the scenario that Kendrick's writer character Stephanie Smothers will find herself drawn back into. After the surprising and heightened events at the end of the last film, it look like Emily Nelson (Lively) has somehow managed not only to get out of prison sooner than expected, but also to land herself a rich Italian fiancé.
Now, they're getting married and Emily drops back into Stephanie's life to both invite her and ask her to act as maid of honour. That's a bit of a head-scratcher, but the real mind-bending will come once Stephanie actually heads to the wedding. There, it's clear that more suspicion, intrigue and eventually murder will be on the cards, for sure.
There are at least a few glimpses of a body getting carted away, as well as someone in a blue suit taking a tumble off into some cliffs, and there's almost no doubt that Emily will be involved again. The question will be whether she can draw Stephanie into her web for a second time, or whether the latter can figure out what's going on before she's in too deep.
It's great to see this sort of movie getting a sequel, frankly, and I'm pretty confident it'll do well when it arrives on 1 May. Getting this sort of addition to the Prime Video library is a big part of why it's one of the best streaming services out there, regardless of what particular genres you're into.
