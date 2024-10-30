Netflix's new no.1 thriller features Fargo actress in a whole new light

Tis the week of Halloween – and Netflix's new no.1 movie looks like the perfect horror-thriller prelude to kick things off. Don't Move, from producer Sam Raimi – famed for classics such as The Evil Dead and its sequel, but also a more recent Spider-Man trilogy – is all about suspense.

The movie stars Kelsey Asbille as Iris, a "grieving woman in a secluded forest [who] encounters a killer who injects her with a paralytic drug," as per the BBFC site. It's got an 18 Cert in the UK, which is increasingly rare, but carries the R rating in the USA.

Asbille is well known for starring roles in Yellowstone and the fourth season of Fargo, the latter in which she played Swanee Capps, the unlikely outlaw and partner in crime to Zelmare Roulette. Don't Move casts her in a whole other role, as you can see from the creepy whodunnit trailer above.

But while Fargo S4 entertained a decent 84% critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes, Don't Move seems to have failed to get the audience to move – landing an altogether less impressive 43% on the so-called Popcornmeter. With a runtime of around 90-minutes, however, it's short enough by today's movie standards to invest the time.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix)

Netflix is still gunning to be the best streaming service, that's clear, by investing in a wide range of new content (well, save for its shock axing of Kaos, that's one more than Netflix should have never cancelled) – and there's a lot of Halloween goodness to be streamed too.

Check out T3's Best Halloween Horror Movies And Shows feature for other goodies across various streaming platforms. Shame that Fargo is no longer on Netflix, mind, but you can watch the show on Amazon. Or if it's sci-fi that you truly crave then Apple TV+'s recent roster of shows and movies is where the action is at for you.