Netflix's creepiest thriller returns with long-awaited trailer

You Season 5 on Netflix
(Image credit: Netflix)
Netflix has an impressive library of thrillers for people to check out whenever they like, but it's fair to say that one of its most lasting and popular entries in the genre has been You. The show's had a huge fanbase for years now, but it's about to end once and for all, with a fifth and final season.

The teasers for the show have been dripping out at a snail's pace, and now we've got the longest yet – albeit still without a huge amount of detail. Crucially, though, it shows us a that a major returning character will be a big part of the season – Charlotte Ritchie's Kate Galvin, who Joe (Penn Badgley) is now in a relationship with.

Still, watch the whole teaser and you won't necessarily learn a whole lot more about what Season 5 actually promises – it's a short one, and just features Joe doing his classic internal monologue while he and Kate get ready for some sort of fancy affair. He talks about how people see them as rich gadabouts with no good to offer, but pushes back on that by talking about their aims to help society.

Of course, that's incredibly rich coming from one of the most famous serial killer characters in modern TV, but it's very much a symptom of Joe's self-delusion. That brings us to the central question ahead of this apparently final season – how's he going to go out? Joe isn't really an anti-hero in the same way that, for example, Dexter was on his own show, so he probably hasn't earned a restful retirement living contentedly in the woods.

You Season 5 on Netflix
(Image credit: Netflix)

The question is moreso about how he'll reach his downfall, and whether that'll come in the form of a violent end or one behind bars – although, again, we don't really know anything at all at this stage. Netflix will be hoping that people turn up in their millions to find out when the season drops on 24 April, though.

After all, crime content (fictional or true to life) has played a big part in getting it to the point of being one of the biggest and best streaming services on the planet. So, it knows that people expect a big ending for one of its most popular series.

