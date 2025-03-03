Netflix's creepiest thriller returns with long-awaited trailer
You is nearly back
Netflix has an impressive library of thrillers for people to check out whenever they like, but it's fair to say that one of its most lasting and popular entries in the genre has been You. The show's had a huge fanbase for years now, but it's about to end once and for all, with a fifth and final season.
The teasers for the show have been dripping out at a snail's pace, and now we've got the longest yet – albeit still without a huge amount of detail. Crucially, though, it shows us a that a major returning character will be a big part of the season – Charlotte Ritchie's Kate Galvin, who Joe (Penn Badgley) is now in a relationship with.
Still, watch the whole teaser and you won't necessarily learn a whole lot more about what Season 5 actually promises – it's a short one, and just features Joe doing his classic internal monologue while he and Kate get ready for some sort of fancy affair. He talks about how people see them as rich gadabouts with no good to offer, but pushes back on that by talking about their aims to help society.
Of course, that's incredibly rich coming from one of the most famous serial killer characters in modern TV, but it's very much a symptom of Joe's self-delusion. That brings us to the central question ahead of this apparently final season – how's he going to go out? Joe isn't really an anti-hero in the same way that, for example, Dexter was on his own show, so he probably hasn't earned a restful retirement living contentedly in the woods.
The question is moreso about how he'll reach his downfall, and whether that'll come in the form of a violent end or one behind bars – although, again, we don't really know anything at all at this stage. Netflix will be hoping that people turn up in their millions to find out when the season drops on 24 April, though.
After all, crime content (fictional or true to life) has played a big part in getting it to the point of being one of the biggest and best streaming services on the planet. So, it knows that people expect a big ending for one of its most popular series.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Max is T3's Staff Writer for the Tech section – with years of experience reporting on tech and entertainment. He's also a gaming expert, both with the games themselves and in testing accessories and consoles, having previously flexed that expertise at Pocket-lint as a features editor.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
These Lenovo concept laptop designs are wild
Give your laptop wing mirrors, control 3D animations with a ring or fold out a vertical display – just some of the concepts shown by Lenovo at MWC
By Mat Gallagher Published
-
Honor suddenly adds Samsung-rivalling upgrade that'll last for years
It's a big change, and a welcome one
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Prime Video's iconic detective gets one last jaw-dropping trailer
Bosch is nearly over
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Nicole Kidman's renaissance continues in new Prime Video thriller
Holland looks like it might devolve into terror
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Forget The Traitors – Netflix has a new show coming that outdoes it
Million Dollar Secret looks ludicrously fun
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
I'm already stressed about Netflix's new crime series, and it's not even out
Adolescence looks painfully timely
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Netflix in March: 5 unmissable shows and movies coming soon
These will make March a big month for Netflix
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Apple TV+'s new no.1 sci-fi movie is setting records for the streamer
The Gorge is doing numbers
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Amazon Prime Video in March: the 5 best new movies and shows
This should be a huge month for Prime Video
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Disney+'s best-ever sci-fi returns with a staggering trailer
Andor's second season gets a trailer at last
By Max Freeman-Mills Published