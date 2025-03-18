Netflix's big-budget sci-fi movie deserves its no.1 rank – I think the critics are wrong

Well, what a week it's been for Netflix! The streamer's latest sci-fi movie, The Electric State, came under fire for its bloated budget spend – and the reviews really didn't hold back in lambasting The Russo Brothers' latest flick.

However, I wrote last week about how I was still excited for The Electric State's 14 March debut, despite said negative reviews. Now that the movie is available to stream, it's inevitably shot straight to Netflix's no.1 spot – and I was one of the viewers to help it get there.

But here's the thing: I think the critics were wrong. The Electric State might not be a nuanced masterpiece, sure, but it's a fun sci-fi thrill ride, with some zany characters, big-star voiceovers, and plenty of CGI action along the way. Check out the trailer below:

The Electric State Final Trailer (2025) - YouTube Watch On

I don't think I'm the only one who reckons its worth a chance either. While The Electric State's Rotten Tomatoes score is a paltry 14% according to critics, verified audience figures are anything but reflective of that – with a 76% approval rating. Quite the contrast, eh?

The movie stars Millie Bobby Brown as Michelle, a teenage orphan living in a world where a failed robot uprising has left the world in disarray. She unexpectedly befriends a robot, Cosmo, and a series of events sees her set off in search of her once-presumed-deceased brother. Along the way she bumps into Keats (Chris Pratt), a smuggler, and they reluctantly form an alliance as they uncover a dark truth.

The movie is based on the book by Simon Stålenhag, which depicts a very distinctive visual world: robots with Disney-like cartoon smiles across their faces; landscapes decimated by the uprising of the past. The original form is well represented on screen, presenting a believable world, despite the considerable use of CGI throughout.

There are some huge stars in the mix, too, with Stanley Tucci, Giancarlo Esposito, Brian Cox, Woody Harrelson, Billy Bob Thornton and many more either taking to screen or lending their voice acting talents. That shows where much of the budget has gone, I suspect.

That Netflix spent a reported $330 million on the movie is clearly leading many headlines – especially with the reviews so dismal. But this is the nature of the business, and arguably part of why Netflix's prices have skyrocketed of late. I'm still paying, though, and found The Electric State was a great way to spend a weekend evening.

The stakes are ever-changing in the battle to be the best streaming service, but I feel that The Electric State's negative reviews have become an excuse for many to jump on the bandwagon with their pitchforks out. Its supposed 'failure' is overstated in my view.

Indeed, I'm seeing it from the opposite side of the fence – as a sci-fi thrill ride that was always going to hit the no.1 spot in the streamer's chart. And, you know what? I think it deserves to be there, negative reviews or not.