There are undeniably some animated movie classics that transcend time – and while Pixar's Toy Story, released in 1995, is probably one of the most prominent computer-animated examples, I also think that DreamWorks' Shrek, from 2001, also fits the bill. Seeing as the latter just crashed Netflix's Top 10, it seems others would certainly agree too!

It's also a timely fit, especially here in the UK, as most kids have just spent the last week on their half term break away from school. Not that Shrek is a kids movie by any stretch of the imagination – its suitable-for-all approach and dabs of adult comedy are one of the reasons that it's such a classic. Not to mention it stars Eddie Murphy, Mike Myers and Cameron Diaz in key roles.

Shrek (2001) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers - YouTube Watch On

It's also apt that Shrek returns to prominence ahead of its next movie instalment, Shrek 5, which is scheduled to hit cinemas next year, in 2026, with the key cast all returning. Diaz, who has recently returned to Hollywood after a 10 year hiatus, voices Princess; Murphy takes the reins (and reigns) as Donkey once more; while Myres seats himself as the voice of titular ogre, Shrek.

Not that all of the Shrek sequels have done so well. The original movie, which still holds 88% on Rotten Tomatoes, is one of the favourites. Shrek 2, meanwhile, pips the original by a percentage point, with an 89% score. It drops off a cliff thereafter, with Shrek: The Third sat on 52% and Shrek: Forever After netting a similar 54% approval rating.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: DreamWorks / Paramount Pictures) (Image credit: DreamWorks / Paramount Pictures) (Image credit: DreamWorks / Paramount Pictures) (Image credit: DreamWorks / Paramount Pictures) (Image credit: DreamWorks / Paramount Pictures)

I still think the original is best, but it's also very clear to me just how computer animation has come along in leaps and bounds. Sure, it's almost a quarter of a decade old, but the original Shrek movie just looks... dated. From Donkey's fur to some of the characters' facial expressions, the newer movies elevated their games – even if the storylines and humour took a turn for the worse.

If it's been years since you've watched it, whether alone or as a family, it's well worth reinvesting in Shrek. The addition of an animated classic to Netflix's roster further supports why it's one of the best streaming services, too, adding a movie backbone to Netflix's own shows and movies. And there's plenty more to come in 2025, from Stranger Things – which changed by mind about horror – to the excellent-looking The Electric State.