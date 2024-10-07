Netflix gets one of 2024's biggest action movies for free

Quick Summary
Bad Boys: Ride or Die will hit Netflix in the US on 8 October, with other regions to follow early next year.
It's the fourth film in the Bad Boys series and has rated highly with viewers on Rotten Tomatoes.
Although it has only recently finished a theatrical run and hit digital stores for purchase and rental, the fourth Bad Boys movie is coming to Netflix this week.
The streaming service will debut Bad Boys: Ride or Die on Tuesday, 8 October. That's in the US primarily, it's also expected to be available in the UK and other regions from early 2025.
The film sees Will Smith and Martin Lawrence reprise the roles they first took up almost three decades ago. As Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett, they once again take to the streets of Miami to foil a dangerous criminal plot – this time to clear the name of their late police captain.
It's directed by Adil El Arbi, who also helmed 2020's Bad Boys for Life, although the director of the original and its first sequel, Michael Bay actually makes a cameo appearance in the latest flick driving the car originally used by Smith.
Bad Boys: Ride or Die fared okay with critics before its cinema release, but has really gained traction amongst fans. It currently has a 97% Popcornmeter score on Rotten Tomatoes – the newly-named viewer rating.
How much does Netflix cost?
The latest Will Smith vehicle will be available to all Netflix subscribers on its respective regional release date.
There are three Netflix plans you can subscribe to, with increasing amounts of benefits.
Netflix Standard with adverts costs $6.99 / £4.99 / AU$7.99 per month and gives you access to the vast majority of movies and TV shows on the platform, which are, as the name suggests, ad-supported. You can watch them in Full HD and watch or download content on two devices at a time.
You also get access to the entire library of Netflix mobile games.
Netflix Standard costs $15.49 / £10.99 / AU$18.99 per month opens up the entire Netflix catalogue and gets rid of the adverts, but the other benefits are the same.
You can also add one extra profile for a friend or family member who doesn't live in the same household for an additional $7.99 / £4.99 / AU$7.99 per month.
Finally, Netflix Premium ups the video quality to 4K Ultra HD and audio to Dolby Atmos / Netflix Spatial Audio for $22.99 / £17.99 / AU$25.99 per month. You can also watch on four devices at the same time and download content on up to six separate devices.
And the amount of external extra members that can use the same account is upped to two (at $7.99 / £4.99 / AU$7.99 per person).
