There are umpteen movies available on the best streaming services, with the biggest two of the bunch – Netflix and Amazon – having a wide selection of genres in their Top 10 movies lists.

It's fairly tricky to navigate Amazon's full Top 10 list, however, while Netflix's chart doesn't account for a movie's review ratings – which is why I've been cross-referencing these picks with IMDB and Rotten Tomatoes.

So which of Netflix's and Amazon's current Top 10 movies are actually worth watching? I've been scouring the UK's charts to pull out the best – brand new and a few years older – for your viewing pleasure.

The selection is a broad range, from tear-jerkers, to family-friendly magic, to non-stop action and gritty dramas. It's a rollercoaster ride, but there's something here for everyone.

1. Ordinary Angels [2024]

Ordinary Angels (2024) Trailer – Hilary Swank, Alan Ritchson, Nancy Travis, Tamala Jones - YouTube Watch On

Get those tissues at the ready, as 2024's Ordinary Angels is a tale of hope in humanity.

Based on a true story, the film follows hairdresser Sharon Steves (played by Hilary Swank), who meets widower Ed Schmitt (played by Alan Ritchson).

Schmitt is trying to make ends meet and look after his two daughters, but his youngest requires a new liver – and Steves makes it her duty to help the family out.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Audiences are particularly enamoured with this movie, as its 99% score on Rotten Tomatoes attests. Well worth a watch for something heartwarming.

2. From the World of John Wick: Ballerina [2025]

From the World of John Wick: Ballerina (2025) New Trailer - Ana de Armas, Keanu Reeves - YouTube Watch On

If heartwarming isn't your cup of tea, however, then Ballerina will kick you – and pretty much everyone – in the teeth (in the nicest of ways, if that's possible).

Ana de Armas stars as Eve Macarro, who is undertaking assassin training. The movie is set along the same timeline as John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum.

If you're a fan of that Wick movie and love your non-top choreographed fight scenes then Ballerina will be the perfect outlet after a hard day at work.

Again, it's a fan favourite, with an impressive 92% score on Rotten Tomatoes – placing it higher in rank than any one of the John Wick movie trio.

3. The Rip [2026]

The Rip | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

The freshest movie on this list is also a Netflix original production, so you won't get to see The Rip anywhere else for the time being.

It's a big deal movie, drawing in duo Matt Damon and Ben Affleck for their return – they've made a number of films together in the last few years – for a tense cop drama.

This one's a thriller at every turn, based on the story of a team of Miami cops who discover millions of dollars in a stash house. The team begin to fray, unsure who they can trust.

It's the critics' consensus that most highly praises The Rip, with an average Rotten Tomatoes score of 81%. Fans are a little less convinced, but this is one of those flicks that divides opinion.

4. Wonka [2023]

WONKA | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Yes, that's right, not everything in these streamers' Top 10 is a brand new movie – even 1994's The Mask is included in Amazon's chart, which you can read in full at the end of this article – and Wonka is a very worthy appearance indeed.

Timothee Chalamet leads Wonka to glory, playing the titular role, which is based upon the all-time classic Roald Dahl book – which remains one of the best-selling children's books of all time.

The movie follows Wonka in his formative years, as he embarks on a cheery, family-friendly story of invention and growing friendships. It's a rare cinematic achievement in combining live-action and musical numbers – with a comedy lilt.

Audiences remain enamoured by Wonka's charms, the movie holding a 90% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Even the critics loved this one, so it's largely universal praise.

5. A Prayer Before Dawn [2018]

A Prayer Before Dawn | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

Finishing up with a not-so-easy watch, but A Prayer Before Dawn has to make the list for lead Joe Cole's performance – he's a great British actor – as Billy Moore.

Based on the true story of Moore, an English boxer who was jailed in a notorious Thai prison, the film is as gritty as they come – hence its BBFC 18 certificate putting this firmly in the 'adults only' section.

Moore focuses on the prison's Muay Thai tournaments, seeing the sport as his only potential way out of the system – and free from the drugs and violence that's so readily portrayed in the movie.

Critics were really behind the movie when it first released, its Rotten Tomatoes score sat at a lofty 92% rating. Still, it certainly won't be for everyone – so proceed with caution on this one.

Netflix's Top 10 right now

1. Kidnapped: Elizabeth Smart

2. The Rip

3. Ordinary Angels

4. A Prayer Before Dawn

5. Max

6. People We Meet On Vacation

7. KPop Demon Hunters

8. Madagascar

9. Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story

10. Tere Ishk Mein

Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 right now