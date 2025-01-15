My most anticipated Apple TV+ show gets another tantalising teaser

I'm a big fan of Apple TV+, from its stellar and arguably overfunded sci-fi output to the smaller comedies that it's become quite good at putting out, so when it announced The Studio my ears pricked up. A satirical look at show business set around a fictional movie studio, with a frankly outrageous cast list – it's an easy sell.

The show isn't set to arrive for quite a while yet, with a premiere date set on 26 March, but last week it released a (very) short teaser that whets my appetite further. As you'll see when you watch it, the Golden Globes provided a perfect reason to release the teaser.

The Studio — Red Carpet Influencers | Scene | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

We get a quick look at Seth Rogen, playing the beleaguered new head of Continental Studios, alongside a colleague (Catherine O’Hara), at the red carpet on Golden Globes night. They're both trying to work out why it all seems less glamorous than it used to, and influencers are in their crosshairs.

A couple of jabs follow, at how studios like to get meaningless, quick endorsements from these social media mavens, before turfing them out to get on with the awards. It's witty stuff, as you'd expect – but it ends before it even gets going, putting the "tease" in "teaser".

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Apple TV+) (Image credit: Apple TV+) (Image credit: Apple TV+)

Still, it's more than enough to confirm the show as my most anticipated on Apple TV+'s upcoming slate (not including shows that are already ongoing, like Severance and Silo). I love the tone that it looks like The Studio is going for, but it's also worth revisiting that cast list.

As well as Rogen and O'Hara, we're going to get appearances from: Kathryn Hahn, Bryan Cranston, Keyla Monterroso Mejia, Dewayne Perkins and more. There are some brilliant names attached and it seems to have been filmed in a nice and interesting shakycam way to really make you feel like you're in the room as things go wrong.

The best streaming services need big-name comedies to go with their dramas and sci-fi epics, after all, so I'll be strapping in for The Studio when it arrives. Hopefully Apple has some slightly longer trailers and teasers in the works before then, too.