My favourite Apple TV+ show just got a huge sneak peek before S2

There's nothing quite like a great sneak peek – getting to see a bit of a series that you're really anticipating can whet the appetite like nothing else. Sure, an edited trailer might be glossier, but it rarely represents what the show will actually be like all that accurately.
So, the sneak peek that Apple recently released for Season 2 of Silo has really made me excited. This is probably my favourite show out of the many that I've watched since whittling down my expensive subscriptions to the best streaming services until only Apple TV+ remained.
It offers, without a huge amount of context, the first five minutes of Silo's second season, which will start on 15 November. Rather than picking up directly with one of the characters we got to know and love in the first season, though, it's a cold open that might well be a flashback.
We get to see a band of Silo residents hatching a plot, or confirming that they're going ahead with one, demanding "freedom" and clearly looking to overthrow the order of power in their underground world, and indeed escape to the outside. That fades to black at a certain point, before we get a quick look at Juliette (Rebecca Ferguson) trudging in the bleak outside world after her departure from the Silo at the end of last season.
If anyone was wondering how the two sequences are linked, a green flag makes it clear enough – those who broke out of the Silo at some point in the past didn't last long, planting their flag but presumably dying. Whether that was indeed their fate is sure to be one of the central questions of the next season, I'd say.
It'll also be fascinating to find out whether this battle between old factions in a historical version of the Silo will be a one-off flashback, or whether the faces established in the sequence will be new characters. The good news is that we don't have to wait long to find out - that new season is just days away.
