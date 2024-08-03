Jeff Goldblum stuns in new Netflix series' first trailer ahead of this month's release

If you're looking for star power to anchor a new show on your streaming platform, there's nothing quite like the mercurial talent of Jeff Goldblum, as Netflix is showing off in a new trailer for Kaos.
The show looks like it'll transpose the Greek gods onto a modern-day parable, and it's clear that things are going to get pretty weird, which is right where Goldblum tends to be at his best.
He'll play Zeus, head of that pantheon of power, but it looks like things down in the mortal realms aren't following his plans all that well – humans are starting to rebel against the power of the gods, and openly defy them.
What ensues will be an "epic struggle between gods, humans and everything in between", according to Netflix, and the final part of this first teaser trailer makes it clear that we're going to see at least some shocking sights.
That's no surprise, really, given that the show's creator is also the mind behind The End of the F***ing World, a brilliant but pretty line-crossing show from a few years back.
The good news for anyone who's watched that trailer and found it exciting (which should be most people) is that we don't have long to wait before being able to sink our teeth into Kaos. It's coming out on 29 August, and based on Netflix's recent work it looks like we'll get the whole season at once, too.
While a big star appearing in a streaming show is nothing new, it does feel like we've entered something of a new phase based on the calibre of actors that the likes of Netflix, Apple TV+ and more are attracting. Whether any one series or movie is enough to crown a single combatant as the best streaming service on the market for any real length of time is still up for debate, though.
Still, Kaos looks like a winner for fans of satire and dark comedy, so we can't wait to see how it shapes up when it hits the platform at the end of this month.
Max is a freelance writer with years of experience in tech and entertainment. He's also a gaming expert, both with the games themselves and in testing accessories and consoles, having flexed that expertise at Pocket-lint as a features editor. He has tested all manner of tech too, from headphones and speakers to apps and software.
