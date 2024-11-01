Is your dog scared of fireworks? Sky TV has the answer!

Quick Summary Does your four-legged friend get a fright when the fireworks go up? Sky TV and the Dog's Trust have got together with a solution.

While many will look forward to this time of year for the various festivities and autumnal colours, not everyone is a fan. In particular, this time of year can be very distressing to our four-legged friends.

It's no secrets that dogs and fireworks are not friends. In fact, those loud pops and bangs can cause some pretty long-term issues for pups and elder dogs alike.

Fortunately, the good folks at Sky TV and NOW have a solution. They've teamed up with the Dog's Trust charity to produce a pop-up channel, specifically designed to offer some soothing support for dogs.

That coming in the form of different film which have been specially selected by the team. Over 1,000 films were initially included, with the team whittling that list down to find only the most soothing.

The pop-up channel is available right now. It runs from 6am this morning (1 November) until 6am on 6 November.

That will come as music to the ears of dog owners. Statistics from the Dog's Trust suggest that 45% of owners find their dog isn't calm when fireworks can be heard.

So, how can you get your paws on it? Well, simply hit the voice command button on your remote and say "bark" to bring up the range of flicks on offer.

There is another caveat, though – you'll need to be a subscriber to the Sky film store, or to NOW cinema. That means you wont have the chance to offer those soothing movies to your pet if you only have the base level of Sky TV, for example.

Still, this seems like a fantastic idea. It's no secret that dogs aren't a fan of fireworks, and anything we can do to keep them happy will be a blessing for them.