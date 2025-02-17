I'm loving this sneak peek at my favourite Prime Video show ahead of blockbuster return
Reacher is so nearly back
Some of the other biggest and best streaming services out there have catalogues that make things a little harder to decide, but when it comes to Amazon Prime video there's a clear winner for me as far as my favourite show goes. Reacher is everything I need it to be, adapting a thriller series with nearly 30 entries, every single one of which I've read.
So, needless to say, I'm very excited about the show's third season, which arrives in just a matter of days – on 20 February. It should be another violent, explosive mystery, as Reacher goes undercover to bring down a criminal organisation. It'll also feature one of the book's best henchmen, the giant Paulie, and a final sneak peek from Prime Video has shown us Reacher and him facing off.
The whole point of Reacher's character is that along with being hyper-dependable, intelligent and utterly unrooted, he's physically massive. It makes him a threat to basically any bad guy, married to his sense of justice. That all means it's astounding just how much bigger than him Paulie really is.
You get a proper sense of that in this quick scene, which sees the two characters in a gym, Paulie taunting Reacher in an attempt to thwart him at the bench press. Reacher turns the tables on the bigger man in a way he doesn't often have to, though, by tricking him (quite easily) into punching himself in the face.
It's a classic little sequence, one that we'd already seen some of in previous trailers, and underlines the fact that at some point in the season Reacher will actually have to have a real fight with Paulie. I'd expect that to be quite a huge moment, and it'll certainly be one to anticipate if, like me, you've read the books.
After all, the whole fun of Reacher is its largely anthology format, which sees a limited number of characters ever crop up more than once, as Reacher instead makes new allies and enemies each time he arrives in a new locale. My one beef with the show is that it's a little too liable to bring people back, as it stands, so I'm hoping that the third season stands a little further apart. We'll find out very soon, either way.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Max is T3's Staff Writer for the Tech section – with years of experience reporting on tech and entertainment. He's also a gaming expert, both with the games themselves and in testing accessories and consoles, having previously flexed that expertise at Pocket-lint as a features editor.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Amazon Fire TV Omni Mini-LED 4K TV review: a huge step up in performance
Amazon's second-gen Fire TV and first Mini-LED TV is a great option
By Steve May Published
-
Forget Tesla, this is the most powerful EV I’ve tried by miles
The BMW Vision Driving experience shows just how powerful EVs of the future could be
By Mat Gallagher Published
-
Prime Video's new mystery thriller will star a huge Oscar-winner
Kill Jackie sounds like oodles of fun
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
I can't wait for this fantasy series' return on Prime Video, but there's one problem
The Wheel of Time doesn't half move fast
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Prime Video's new rom-com has Bridgerton star in a charming new role
Picture This looks like extremely cute fun
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Prime Video just added a sci-fi cult classic that turns 25 this year
Pitch Black is a certified classic
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Netflix's new thriller shows how scary some schools can be
We get a tiny glimpse of Wayward
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
It's nearly Valentine's Day – end your date night with these perfect streaming movies
Romantic movies are a dime a dozen – here are the very best
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
I might not be able to stop myself watching Netflix's new comedy
Running Point might be a crowd-pleaser
By Max Freeman-Mills Last updated
-
HBO's new crime thriller looks terrifying and pointed
When No One Sees Us seems scary
By Max Freeman-Mills Published