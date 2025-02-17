I'm loving this sneak peek at my favourite Prime Video show ahead of blockbuster return

Reacher is so nearly back

Reacher S3 on Amazon Prime Video
(Image credit: Amazon Prime Video)
Max Freeman-Mills
By
published
in News

Some of the other biggest and best streaming services out there have catalogues that make things a little harder to decide, but when it comes to Amazon Prime video there's a clear winner for me as far as my favourite show goes. Reacher is everything I need it to be, adapting a thriller series with nearly 30 entries, every single one of which I've read.

So, needless to say, I'm very excited about the show's third season, which arrives in just a matter of days – on 20 February. It should be another violent, explosive mystery, as Reacher goes undercover to bring down a criminal organisation. It'll also feature one of the book's best henchmen, the giant Paulie, and a final sneak peek from Prime Video has shown us Reacher and him facing off.

REACHER Season 3 - Arm Wrestling | Prime Video
Watch On

The whole point of Reacher's character is that along with being hyper-dependable, intelligent and utterly unrooted, he's physically massive. It makes him a threat to basically any bad guy, married to his sense of justice. That all means it's astounding just how much bigger than him Paulie really is.

You get a proper sense of that in this quick scene, which sees the two characters in a gym, Paulie taunting Reacher in an attempt to thwart him at the bench press. Reacher turns the tables on the bigger man in a way he doesn't often have to, though, by tricking him (quite easily) into punching himself in the face.

Reacher S3 on Amazon Prime Video
(Image credit: Amazon Prime Video)

It's a classic little sequence, one that we'd already seen some of in previous trailers, and underlines the fact that at some point in the season Reacher will actually have to have a real fight with Paulie. I'd expect that to be quite a huge moment, and it'll certainly be one to anticipate if, like me, you've read the books.

After all, the whole fun of Reacher is its largely anthology format, which sees a limited number of characters ever crop up more than once, as Reacher instead makes new allies and enemies each time he arrives in a new locale. My one beef with the show is that it's a little too liable to bring people back, as it stands, so I'm hoping that the third season stands a little further apart. We'll find out very soon, either way.

