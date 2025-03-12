I'm late to Apple TV+'s best comedy movie – the critics were wrong on this one

There's so much on the best streaming services right now, that I seem to be increasingly late to everything – I caught Severance well after the first season, with the same being true for Silo. Both of which are Apple TV+ sci-fi gems.

But the other night, while looking for a weekend movie to watch, I stumbled upon an Apple Originals cracker: Fly Me To The Moon. Sure, I'm not as late to it as I was to the Tom Hanks under-the-radar flick, Finch, but still enough months late to make me wonder why I'd not watched sooner.

That's because Fly Me To The Moon is as genuinely funny as it is heartfelt – and while some of the historical accuracy of this race to put a man on the moon, USA versus Russia style, might be up for question, the entertainment factor is not. Check out the trailer below if you, like me, are behind the times:

FLY ME TO THE MOON - Official Trailer (HD) - YouTube Watch On

Fly Me To The Moon is a rom-com through and through, just not in your typical setting. It sees NASA seek out a marketing expert amid the political disdain for the "bloated mess" mission, which is also costing a fortune.

Enter Kelly Jones (Scarlett Johansson) whose relationship with Cole Davis (Channing Tatum), a NASA launch director, rockets beyond the professional to personal in a tumultuous on-screen relationship. The pair are hot talent, of course, but it's actually the wider cast that I really found brought the movie together.

Jim Rash, playing Lance Vespertine – the director of the fake moon landing that they're constructing on a soundstage in the background – is hilarious, as is Henry Smalls, played by Ray Romano, as the Deputy Launch Director.

Image 1 of 8 (Image credit: Sony Pictures / Apple Originals) (Image credit: Sony Pictures / Apple Originals) (Image credit: Sony Pictures / Apple Originals) (Image credit: Sony Pictures / Apple Originals) (Image credit: Sony Pictures / Apple Originals) (Image credit: Sony Pictures / Apple Originals) (Image credit: Sony Pictures / Apple Originals) (Image credit: Sony Pictures / Apple Originals)

I'm calling Fly Me To The Moon the best Apple TV+ movie because its Rotten Tomatoes score, at 89%, sits it above the likes of other Apple Original exclusives, such as Wolfs. But critics disagree, with the average score being a so-so 65% – which I am totally at odds with in defiance.

I laughed my way through the movie with a smile on my face, which I hadn't expected – I'm not usually a rom-com fan, the lead stars aren't my favourite Hollywood actors, and the American historical topic isn't the highest up my interests list either. But it just all works so brilliantly.

Fly Me To The Moon first showed in cinemas in the summer of 2024, because despite Apple Originals possessing streaming exclusivity, test screenings did so well that Sony Pictures picked up the movie for theatrical screenings.

Maybe it's because it semi bombed back then – with $42m taken at Box Office, versus a $100m production budget – that I initially had blanked it. But don't be like me – get Fly Me To The Moon on your to-watch list and prepare to be thoroughly entertained.