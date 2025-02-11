HBO's new crime thriller looks terrifying and pointed

Thanks to the enormous success of multiple seasons of True Detective over the years, when HBO announces and trails a new crime series that looks spooky and almost a bit metaphysical, I'm always going to pay attention. That's just how I'd describe the first trailer for When No One Sees Us, which will start on 7 March.

If you're in the US you'll be able to catch it on Max, but here in the UK it'll be through Sky Atlantic or Now, as with most HBO content – it might be one of the best streaming services out there, but it's not always the easiest to access. The show, meanwhile, looks like an extremely creepy but likely very compelling mystery that blends cultures impressively.

When No One Sees Us | Official Trailer | Max - YouTube Watch On

It's an adaptation of a novel with the same title, and is set in southern Spain during Holy Week, which can get quite gothic thanks to the local history of devout Catholicism. In a small town, some mysterious deaths get the attention of a local detective, while the disappearance of an American soldier from a nearby US base also sees a Civil Guard sergeant tasked with finding him.

That means an immediate clash of cultures and goals, but the trailer makes it look like we'll see the two sides of law enforcement team up as they establish whether their investigations are actually tied together more than they might have expected. All of this will be set against a backdrop of dread and threat, thanks to what looks like a really realistic tone.

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: HBO) (Image credit: HBO) (Image credit: HBO) (Image credit: HBO) (Image credit: HBO) (Image credit: HBO) (Image credit: HBO)

If you're wondering whether you know any of the cast from anything, there's one incredibly niche possible shout. Mariela Garriga, who plays one of the main characters and features heavily in the trailer, made her international debut a couple of years ago in flashback scenes from Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning, playing Ethan Hunt's long-dead wife.

That's quite a random callout, but I found that it scratched that trivia itch in the back of my mind, so I had to share it. Back to the show in question, though, and anyone who wants some more dark and twisty criminal investigations on their life will surely want to check it out when it drops in early March.