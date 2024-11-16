HBO's best new show ends with rarely accomplished Rotten Tomatoes feat

It makes me kind of sad that there's no episode 9 of The Penguin, HBO's undeniable best new show, with episode 8 wrapping the first season – and which you can still catch on Max in the US and Sky/Now in the UK. The networks have had a great year – and the 2025 HBO showreel looks like a sizzler, too.

But I loved each and every one of The Penguin's 'limited series' run – and I'm certainly not the only one. Indeed, the show has achieved the rare accomplishment of every single episode scoring 100% on Rotten Tomatoes. It's critically acclaimed right across the board.

That's no surprise, though, with masterclass showings from Colin Farrell as the titular character, and Cristin Milioti as Sofia Falcone, a superbly pitched villain in the making. I won't throw in any spoilers, as other cast members have been stellar too – as you can see in snippets of their performances in the episode 8 trailer, above.

Before I watched the season finale, I was pondering why no season 2 of The Penguin had been announced. The answer is likely complicated, as director Matt Reeves is working on his next Batman movie project, The Batman: Part II – in which Oswald Cobb, AKA Penguin, will also appear as a bit-part.

Problem is – if it's fair to call it that – Farrell's character is now so complete and so fully feathered, that getting the balance right for both Reeve's next movie and the trajectory into a would-be season 2 of The Penguin is going to require a skilful touch.

I've no doubt it can be done, though, but it's likely going to take a very long time – rumour has it that The Penguin season 2 wouldn't happen until 2027, as Reeve's The Batman: Part II – in which Robert Pattinson reprises his role as The Dark Knight – isn't set to release until October of 2026. It's not even begun shooting just yet.

With release cadence typically being annual for series – which helps keep viewers connected with the characters and storylines – that seems like an unfortunate hiatus for Oswald Cobb in HBO's hugely successful format.

The best streaming services certainly have enough to keep us entertained in the meantime, I just hope some season 2 clarity arrives sooner rather than later. Because The Penguin is a rare masterclass that everyone should see – Batman fan or otherwise – and its rare Rotten Tomatoes feat is only further proof of that.