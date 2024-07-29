Disney+'s Andor season 2 has a clever storytelling trick up its sleeve

Quick Summary
The next season of the popular Star Wars series, Andor, is expected to arrive on screens in the near future.
But there's a neat storytelling trick employed which could make the new season even more interesting for viewers.
When it comes to iconic move franchises, there are few as big as Star Wars. Originally produced in the 1970s and 1980s, the franchise has returned for popular spells ever since.
That's especially true right now. When the rights were sold to Disney, a spate of new films and shows were introduced.
That includes the series Andor. Acting as a Prequel to Rogue One – and, by extension, to the original film, A New Hope – Andor follows the life of Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), a member of the Rebel Alliance.
Airing on the streaming service, Disney+, the first season of the show received a positive reception from fans and critics alike. It was widely reported to be one of the most streamed shows over its release period, while a 96% score on Rotten Tomatoes speaks volumes for its popularity.
A second season is anticipated towards the end of 2024 or early 2025 – and it's set to utilise a nifty storytelling trick. That's because the upcoming second season is set to be the last – but will contain four seasons worth of drama in one.
According to Luna – who spoke at a panel during the ACE Superhero Comic Con event – season 2 will comprise of four three-episode arcs, each separated by a year. Each of the arcs will be directed and written by different people, to give them their own individual personality.
The decision, it seems, all comes down to time. As Luna explained, the length of time it takes to film a Star Wars series is certainly not insignificant. After getting the green light in 2018, the first series took over two years to film. That was affected by both the Covid-19 pandemic, and the subsequent writers' strike.
The new plan, while likely to displease some fans, is designed to ensure continuity. Had it continued at the current pace, Luna would have found himself aged 54, filming the final parts of a fifth season which leads into Rogue One – filmed when he was 36.
We'll certainly be keen to see how the season plays out when it comes to screens in the near future.
Online news writer at T3.com, Sam has five years of experience in online and print journalism, with work featured in publications like Metro and Last Word on Sports. After years writing about music and football, Sam now turns his hand to bringing you news about new phones, smart home products, smart watches, laptops and TVs. Sam is a longtime fan and user of Apple products, including iPhones, MacBooks and Apple Watches.He’s also T3’s resident football expert, bringing you everything you need to know about the big games, including how to watch them. In his spare time, Sam is a keen guitarist, watch lover and (very) amateur golfer.
