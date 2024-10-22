Disney+'s most eagerly-awaited new Marvel series gets a release date at last

Quick Summary
Daredevil: Born Again has finally been given a definitive release date – 5 March 2024.
It'll premiere on Disney+ and brings back Charlie Cox as the eponymous hero.
Disney and Marvel have announced that the long-awaited Daredevil reboot will premiere on Disney+ next March.
Surprising guests at the New York Comic Con, stars Charlie Cox (Daredevil / Matt Murdock) and Vincent D'Onofrio (Kingpin / Wilson Fisk) revealed that Daredevil: Born Again will arrive on the streaming service on 5 March 2025.
The new series will finally bring us back to Hell's Kitchen and continue the original Netflix run, except this time it will be recognised as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe from the get-go.
It's based on Frank Miller's hugely influential Born Again comic book run with Matt Murdock hitting rock bottom before once again donning his cowl to take on the Kingpin.
It has previously been reported that the series will be R-rated and therefore adult in tone and theme. This matches the 18+ rating of the original three seasons, which can also now be found on Disney+ since it's switch over from Netflix.
It's well worth catching up in those if you haven't already, as well as The Punisher and Disney+ original Echo. You might want to consider watching Hawkeye too, as that also has a direct link.
We got a tease of Daredevil: Born Again back in September, with footage included with other future Marvel shows and movies in a sizzle reel for the company's 85th anniversary. It includes brief clips of Captain America: Brave New World and the Thunderbolts* movie, too.
Disney+ price hike
Disney+ recently raised its prices, with rates for new subscribers having increased on 17 October 2024. Existing subscribers will also see their monthly or annual prices rise from 21 November 2024.
In the UK, a Disney+ Standard with Ads plan now costs £4.99 per month. It includes ad-supported streaming of all shows and movies on the platform. Video is limited to 1080p, while audio is 5.1. You can stream on two devices simultaneously.
Disney+ Standard costs £8.99 per month or £89.90 for a year and has the same video and audio quality, except with no ads. It too restricts simultaneous streams to two, but adds offline viewing for up to 10 devices.
Disney+ Premium is the best plan, with 4K HDR (Dolby Vision) ad-free streaming with up to Dolby Atmos sound. You can stream on up to four devices at once and also download onto a maximum of 10 devices to watch shows and films offline. It is priced at £12.99 per month or £129.99 for a whole year's access.
The service has also started to clamp down on multi-household use. You can however pay extra to add an extra profile for a family member in a different location. That starts at £3.99 per month.
The tiers are a little different in the US and Australia.
A Disney+ Basic / Standard plan will cost you $9.99 / AU$13.99 per month for ad-supported streaming, while Disney+ Premium, with no ads and all the bells and whistles, will set you back $15.99 / AU$17.99 per month or $159.99 / AU$179/99 for a year's subscription.
