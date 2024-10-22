Disney+'s most eagerly-awaited new Marvel series gets a release date at last

Quick Summary Daredevil: Born Again has finally been given a definitive release date – 5 March 2024. It'll premiere on Disney+ and brings back Charlie Cox as the eponymous hero.

Disney and Marvel have announced that the long-awaited Daredevil reboot will premiere on Disney+ next March.

Surprising guests at the New York Comic Con, stars Charlie Cox (Daredevil / Matt Murdock) and Vincent D'Onofrio (Kingpin / Wilson Fisk) revealed that Daredevil: Born Again will arrive on the streaming service on 5 March 2025.

The new series will finally bring us back to Hell's Kitchen and continue the original Netflix run, except this time it will be recognised as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe from the get-go.

It's based on Frank Miller's hugely influential Born Again comic book run with Matt Murdock hitting rock bottom before once again donning his cowl to take on the Kingpin.

It has previously been reported that the series will be R-rated and therefore adult in tone and theme. This matches the 18+ rating of the original three seasons, which can also now be found on Disney+ since it's switch over from Netflix.

It's well worth catching up in those if you haven't already, as well as The Punisher and Disney+ original Echo. You might want to consider watching Hawkeye too, as that also has a direct link.

We got a tease of Daredevil: Born Again back in September, with footage included with other future Marvel shows and movies in a sizzle reel for the company's 85th anniversary. It includes brief clips of Captain America: Brave New World and the Thunderbolts* movie, too.

