Disney+'s best-ever sci-fi returns with a staggering trailer
Andor's second season gets a trailer at last
Disney+ is an absolute treasure trove for sci-fi fans, not least because it holds the entire back catalogue of Star Wars movies and shows – but in amongst that library, one show really stands apart. Andor was a total smash on release, starting without a huge amount of fanfare, but rapidly attractive massive praise for its surprising level of sophistication.
Now, after a long wait, we're on the cusp of being able to finally enjoy its second season, which has been years in the making. Disney just shared a full trailer for the first time, and also confirmed that the season will start on 22 April, in a couple of months' time.
As trailers go, it's quite a fulsome one, too, showing us a whole heap of different situations and characters to confirm a bunch of returning faces. There are also some highly-anticipated new ones, too, as the action races towards the point where the movie Rogue One starts, with Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) heading up an operation to steal the Death Star's construction plans.
That means we now know that we'll see him meet and team up with the rogue imperial droid K-2SO, a hulking unit voiced by Alan Tudyk who'll go on to help with the mission in a big way. As far as baddies go, we'll also see the return (or arrival) of Ben Mendelsohn's Orson Krennic, the dastardly imperial officer charged with building the Death Star in the first place.
As you watch that trailer, it'll be hard not to notice that Disney's making a big deal of the first season's reception – its posters call the show critically acclaimed and are basically bigging it up as a huge TV event. That's fair, I'd say, given just how good it was, but it's hopefully not going to look like hubris in a few months' time.
Season 1 of Andor does indeed hold a superb 96% positive rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, which is about as good as you could hope for. Still, you never know quite what you'll get when a second season rolls around, so here's hoping it can maintain that standard when it arrives. If so, it'll be a huge help in Disney+'s quest to be the best streaming service going.
