BBC iPlayer's biggest show to return with extraordinary first episode – here's the trailer

Quick Summary The Celebrity Traitors will start on Wednesday 8 October with an extended first episode. The show will see 19 celebrities stepping into the infamous traitors castle, trying to find out which of them are up to no good.

It's been a long time coming, but arguably the BBC's biggest show is coming back on 8 October – both to terrestrial TV and BBC iPlayer – and this time the first episode is mammoth.

The Celebrity Traitors is the first time the show swaps members of the public for famous contestants, and as a result it will kick off with a 70-minute opening episode.

We've also been treated to a new trailer, to give us a taste of what to expect and the calibre of British celeb that'll be taking part.

The Celebrity Traitors | Official Trailer - BBC - YouTube Watch On

As with the usual show, The Celebrity Traitors sees a handful of contestants chosen to be traitors, with the others trying to banish them before they are each "murdered". At the end of the series, if any traitors remain they will scoop the prize fund worth up to £100,000. But if all traitors have been caught, the faithful will share the money.

The difference this time, as the name suggests, is that each of the contestants is a celebrity and they are playing for charity. Some of the biggest names involved include Stephen Fry, Ted Lasso's Nick Mohammed, English rugby star Joe Marler, and singer Paloma Faith.

It was teased many months ago that a celebrity edition was coming, with filming taking place this spring, but the BBC has held on until October for its official air date.

There will be two episodes shown each week from its nine-episode run – with the finale presumably being shown separately.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The BBC has also announced that The Traitors season 4 will be shown in 2026 and contestants are now being sought for a fifth.

That's plenty of treachery afoot, for sure.