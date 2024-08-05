Apple's hit sci-fi series gets second season streaming date confirmed

Apple TV+ has become the home to a surprising number of extremely accomplished sci-fi shows in the last few years – almost like it was a strategy from Apple's point of view to become the best streaming service for fans of the genre.
One of its most impressive outings has been Silo, which had a blockbuster of a first season when it debuted in 2023, and it's not hanging around when it comes to a second run of episodes. At San Diego Comic-Con last weekend gone, Apple had a panel for the show and confirmed that it'll return on 15 November.
“In the event of a failed cleaning, prepare for war.” — The OrderSilo Season 2 arrives November 15 on Apple TV+ #JulietteLives #Silo pic.twitter.com/uDqxqAM5veJuly 27, 2024
That's great news – it would have been no real surprise if the show had been pegged for early 2025, and we also got some juicy details about what to expect. For one thing, Rebecca Ferguson is indeed returning as Juliette, with a handy hashtag confirming that she's very much alive.
That information isn't something that the powers in charge of the silo can ignore, either – short clips from the show in sizzle reels have confirmed that a mass movement to the surface is on the agenda.
Meanwhile, though, the core mystery of the show will continue to percolate – who's actually pulling the strings here, and why? What's happened to lead the Silo to live its isolated life, and what's actually out there on the surface?
Those who've read the source books by novelist Hugh Howey might have more of a clue than us, but we're looking forward to finding out. Silo's first season was impressive partly because of how tied-down it was, relying on well-made sets and a really coherent world to make its story credible.
Design birthed from the down deep. Uncover the meaning behind the tattoos that shape Juliette's character.#Silo #AppleTV #RebeccaFerguson pic.twitter.com/BwdR2X8PZtJuly 28, 2024
It'll be interesting to see how it handles an expanded world, but for anyone looking to get a little insight into Juliette's character, Apple also put out a very short featurette about her tattoos, which is well worth watching.
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
So, it's time to strap in and wait eagerly for 15 November, when the new season will start. Going by Apple's approach over the last year and more, it'll get new episodes weekly, too, rather than dropping all at once. Before then, of course, we should get an actual trailer at some point.
Max is a freelance writer with years of experience in tech and entertainment. He's also a gaming expert, both with the games themselves and in testing accessories and consoles, having flexed that expertise at Pocket-lint as a features editor. He has tested all manner of tech too, from headphones and speakers to apps and software.
-
-
Arnold Schwarzenneger shares three important fitness lessons every gym-goer needs to hear
When it's advice from Arnie, we're all ears
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
Wacaco Minipresso GR2 review: on-the-go coffee with an affordable price tag
Is the Wacaco Minipresso GR2 the best portable espresso maker?
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Prime Video's biggest show finally gets S2 trailer after Amazon's divisive first season
The Rings of Power is back soon
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Jeff Goldblum stuns in new Netflix series' first trailer ahead of this month's release
Kaos is coming
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
3 under-appreciated shows on Apple TV+ you really shouldn't ignore
Apple TV+ might not have the biggest catalogue, but here are 3 gems that haven't had as much hype as other shows
By Brian Comber Published
-
Loved Deadpool & Wolverine? Catch this Hugh Jackman sci-fi movie on Netflix soon
Reminiscence is under the radar
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
One of Netflix's most talked-about series returns this month – will you be watching?
Emily in Paris gets its fourth season very soon
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
The 5 best kids movies streaming now on Netflix, Disney, Amazon and Apple TV+
Digital nanny to the rescue: these are the best kids movies streaming right now for the holidays
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Netflix's 5 best new shows and movies to watch this August – mark your calendars
Netflix has some big arrivals for your calendar this August
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Bridgerton broke viewing records last month – you won't believe by how much
The show is simply huge – and coming back for more in already-confirmed season 4
By Max Freeman-Mills Published