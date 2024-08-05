Apple's hit sci-fi series gets second season streaming date confirmed

Apple TV+ has become the home to a surprising number of extremely accomplished sci-fi shows in the last few years – almost like it was a strategy from Apple's point of view to become the best streaming service for fans of the genre.

One of its most impressive outings has been Silo, which had a blockbuster of a first season when it debuted in 2023, and it's not hanging around when it comes to a second run of episodes. At San Diego Comic-Con last weekend gone, Apple had a panel for the show and confirmed that it'll return on 15 November.

“In the event of a failed cleaning, prepare for war.” — The OrderSilo Season 2 arrives November 15 on Apple TV+ #JulietteLives #Silo pic.twitter.com/uDqxqAM5veJuly 27, 2024

That's great news – it would have been no real surprise if the show had been pegged for early 2025, and we also got some juicy details about what to expect. For one thing, Rebecca Ferguson is indeed returning as Juliette, with a handy hashtag confirming that she's very much alive.

That information isn't something that the powers in charge of the silo can ignore, either – short clips from the show in sizzle reels have confirmed that a mass movement to the surface is on the agenda.

Meanwhile, though, the core mystery of the show will continue to percolate – who's actually pulling the strings here, and why? What's happened to lead the Silo to live its isolated life, and what's actually out there on the surface?

Those who've read the source books by novelist Hugh Howey might have more of a clue than us, but we're looking forward to finding out. Silo's first season was impressive partly because of how tied-down it was, relying on well-made sets and a really coherent world to make its story credible.

Design birthed from the down deep. Uncover the meaning behind the tattoos that shape Juliette's character.#Silo #AppleTV #RebeccaFerguson pic.twitter.com/BwdR2X8PZtJuly 28, 2024

It'll be interesting to see how it handles an expanded world, but for anyone looking to get a little insight into Juliette's character, Apple also put out a very short featurette about her tattoos, which is well worth watching.

Upgrade to smarter living Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

So, it's time to strap in and wait eagerly for 15 November, when the new season will start. Going by Apple's approach over the last year and more, it'll get new episodes weekly, too, rather than dropping all at once. Before then, of course, we should get an actual trailer at some point.