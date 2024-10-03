Apple TV+'s new thriller series could be the most disturbing thing you'll watch this year

Quick Summary
Before will premiere on Apple TV+ on 25 October, with the first two episodes of 10 being available from day one.
It stars Billy Crystal as a child psychiatrist who, after meeting a haunted young boy, uncovers a mystery surrounding his own past.
Billy Crystal is set to make a big TV comeback on Apple TV+ later this month in a role that might surprise some.
He plays the lead and executive produces Before, a psychological thriller that looks to be as creepy as it is mysterious. It'll debut on the streaming service on Friday 25 October, with the first two episodes available immediately. New episodes will then be released each subsequent Friday.
An official trailer has recently been released that shares a bit more on the show, and it is apparent that it'll be dark theme, with more to the plot than initially meets the eye.
The trailer also sports a particularly creepy soundtrack that could irk Liverpool fans – it's a horror-centric cover of the club's adopted anthem (originally from the musical Carousel), You'll Never Walk Alone. And it certainly sets the tone.
What is Apple TV+'s Before about?
In Before, Crystal plays child psychiatrist Eli, who encounters a troubled boy, Noah (played by Jacobi Jupe), after the death of his wife. He soon finds out that the boy has a mysterious connection to his past, which they set out to discover together.
It has been co-written by Academy Award winner Eric Roth (Forrest Gump, Dune) and also stars Judith Light (Ugly Betty) and Rosie Perez (White Men Can't Jump), There are 10 episodes in total and it seems to be a one season affair, so you can expect a definitive ending.
How to get Apple TV+
Apple TV+ is available on a vast amount of device, including Smart TVs, streaming boxes and sticks, games consoles, mobile phones and tablets, and, of course, Apple's own products. You can access it through the dedicated Apple TV app.
You can get a standalone Apple TV+ subscription for £8.99 / $9.99 / AU$12.99 per month, with a 7-day free trial available for new members.
Alternatively, it is available as part of an Apple One subscription, which includes other Apple services, like Apple Music and Apple Arcade. That starts at £18.95 / $19.95 / AU$24.95 per month.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
