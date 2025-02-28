Apple TV+'s new number 1 sci-fi movie is setting records for the streamer

Apple TV+ has a reputation for superb shows and movies (and already has one Best Picture Oscar to its name for Coda) but it's fair to say that it also gets hit with the asterisk that far fewer people actually watch its content. Compared to juggernauts like Netflix and Prime Video, it's one of the best streaming services but far from the biggest.

Still, that doesn't mean it can't have a runaway hit now and then, and from the sounds of it there's just been a bit of a surprise one. The Gorge, starring Anya Taylor-Joy and Miles Teller, has rocketed to number one on the streamer's movie chart, and has apparently been setting internal records aplenty.

The Gorge — Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

The blockbuster has been confirmed as Apple TV+'s biggest ever movie launch, which puts it ahead of last year's Wolfs starring George Clooney and Brad Pitt. Both movies confirm that Apple can both rope in huge stars and put them to work in movies that put seats in bums (at home, anyway).

Apple's reaction to the success is suitably gushing. Matt Dentler, head of features at Apple Original Films, said: "It’s been a thrill for all of us at Apple to see the unforgettably original and inventive world Scott [Derrickson] has created with The Gorge resonate in such a massive way with audiences around the globe. Embarking on this immensely fun, genre-melding ride with our partners at Skydance has been an absolute joy, and we can’t wait to watch as even more fans discover the on-screen movie magic of Miles and Anya’s captivating performances."

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Apple TV+) (Image credit: Apple TV+) (Image credit: Apple TV+) (Image credit: Apple TV+) (Image credit: Apple TV+)

Genre-melding is indeed a pretty fair word to use when it comes to The Gorge, which manages to swap fairly quickly between romantic moments and outright sci-fi horror. It juggles those two tones pretty nicely, and while it hasn't been an enormous critical success, Apple's likely to be more interested in viewer numbers anyway.

What's less clear is whether this could spawn a franchise – I don't want to spoil the movie for anyone, but it's definitely possible that Apple could spin out a sequel if desired, which might be on the cards if its number one spot holds. Only time will tell, on that front!

