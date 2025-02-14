Apple TV+ just launched the upgrade I've wanted for years that's changed my life

When it comes to the best streaming services, while Apple TV+ has rapidly risen in my estimates – largely thanks to Severance of late – it's always had something holding it back for me (and many other prospective users).

As I spend most of my time reviewing the best Android phones – I do have a backup Apple iPhone Plus on hand too, as it's needed for the job – the lack of Apple TV+ for Android has really held it back in my view. But that, finally, has just changed.

Revealed earlier this week, on Wednesday 12 February 2025, Apple dropped the bomb that Apple TV+ was suddenly available for Android. No waiting around, there it was, clear as day, to pick up from the Google Play Store and load onto your phone, tablet or Chromebook.

Apple TV+ for Android has been a much-requested user feature from those of us outside the Apple ecosystem on a daily basis – and it's changed the streaming game for the better. Indeed, it's already changed my life for the better.

As I travel a lot for work and for personal reasons, I very often take a Google Pixel Tablet with me that's loaded up with dozens of downloads from Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. Apple? Not a chance – until now, of course! – as it'd only been available live via a browser such as Chrome, requiring a decent connection.

Things get even better for me, though, as I also test a lot of the best folding phones – something Apple doesn't even have up its sleeve just yet – and those giant-screen foldables make for ideal bigger-screen devices that you can pop into your pocket. So, hello long-haul flight with an Oppo Find N5 in tow, when I'll be able to watch new Apple TV+ downloads with ease.

It's also worth considering just how much various streaming services cost these days and the value they bring – or, perhaps, don't bring. Apple TV+, priced at £8.99 / $9.99 / AU$12.99 per month, is actually among the more affordable of services out there.

Putting that into perspective is the fact Netflix recently announced a price overhaul, upping the cost yet further. I've got Netflix Premium, which includes 4K, HDR and Dolby Atmos, but it now costs £18.99 per month ($24.99 / AU$25.99) – that's more than double Apple's asking price.

With other stellar shows only just coming into my to-watch list – such as Silo, which has been commissioned through to its season 4 finale, and Disclaimer, as two prime examples of excellence – the fact I can watch on the go and on an Android device has just made Apple TV+ an essential. This upgrade is a game-changer that's changed the streaming wars considerably – and my life for the better.