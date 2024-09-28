After Borderlands, new Apple TV+ show looks like Cate Blanchett's return to form

Cate Blanchett probably isn't all that used to the kind of critical reception her last blockbuster, Borderlands, received (hi there, 10% Rotten Tomatoes rating). The long-gestating videogame adaptation took quite a pasting from critics, with Blanchett's casting being in the crosshairs for some of these verdicts.
Her latest project looks like it comes from the opposite end of the scale, though, and Disclaimer just got its first full trailer ahead of a release on Apple TV+ on 11 October. It might just underline Apple's claims to have the best streaming service for fans of arthouse shows.
This is a series so ambitious that Apple's calling it a "7-part event" rather than just a season of television, and that might just be fair enough. After all, it's the brainchild of Academy Award-winner Alfonso Cuarón (Children of Men, Gravity), who's directed the whole thing.
He's gone on the record already to say that it's basically a seven-part movie in his mind, and it looks like we'll get more of his dreamy and beautifully lit scenes to chew on when it arrives. Despite a more urban setting, on the whole, it's clearly going to be quite a stunning series to look at.
The series will tell the story of Catherine Ravenscroft (Blanchett), a hugely successful writer who may or may not have a bit of a secret festering away inside her, about something that happened when she was much younger.
When a furious bereaved father writes a self-published novel deliberately blurring the lines between fact and fiction about those events, Catherine's life looks like it might quickly start to unravel. This trailer makes clear this will involve some incredibly uncomfortable moments with her husband, Robert (Sacha Baron Cohen), and their son, Nicholas (Kodi Smit-McPhee).
That's already quite a principal cast, and all of this is based on a novel of the same name by Renée Knight, which means you'll be able to sink into another version of the story after you've watched the 'full event' – if it really grips your imagination.
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
Given how little press activity Blanchett participated in around the release of Borderlands, we're imagining she'll be a lot happier to talk about Disclaimer in the couple of weeks before it arrives. S don't be surprised if you hear more from her and the show's other stars soon.
Max is a freelance writer with years of experience in tech and entertainment. He's also a gaming expert, both with the games themselves and in testing accessories and consoles, having flexed that expertise at Pocket-lint as a features editor. He has tested all manner of tech too, from headphones and speakers to apps and software.
-
The 5 best kids movies streaming now on Netflix, Disney, Amazon and Apple TV+
Digital nanny to the rescue: these are the best kids movies streaming right now for the holidays
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Apple's major sci-fi reboot gets full trailer ahead of imminent release this month
Time Bandits looks like time-hopping fun
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Apple to revive sci-fi with 91% on Rotten Tomatoes – 42 years after original movie
Time Bandits returns as a new Apple TV+ series
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
-
Razer just shook the gaming market with HD Haptic headphones and seat cushion
The Razer Freyja gives your gaming seat full sensory feedback, while the Kraken V4 Pro gives your head the same experience
By Mat Gallagher Published
-
You won't believe how long this movie's been in the Netflix chart
Mario keeps doing the business for Netflix
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
You won't believe how long this movie's been in the Netflix chart
Mario keeps doing the business for Netflix
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Trailer clue hints The Last of Us season 2 could delay the series' biggest twist
The huge show might take its time for now
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Netflix's new no.1 is dark drama that has viewers hooked – despite bad reviews
Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story has rocketed up the charts – but it's causing controversy
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Huge Netflix series gets final trailer before new season drops next month
Heartstopper's third season looks emotional
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Liam Hemsworth and Laura Dern surprise romance shocks in Netflix's new movie
A steamy age-gap romance is on the cards in Lonely Planet
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Apple axes its big-budget sci-fi show ahead of season 2 – despite good reviews
Time Bandits has run out of time
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Netflix's latest horror movie trailer shows Anna Kendrick in a chilling new light
Woman of the Hour looks extremely tense
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
10 blockbuster movies coming to Netflix, Amazon, Apple TV+ and Disney+ soon
There are some great films heading to streaming services – here are 10 highlights
By Brian Comber Published