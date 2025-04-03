Amazon's oddest streaming hit to return in May – Clarkson's Farm Season 4 release date revealed

Quick Summary Amazon's quaint and very British documentary series, Clarkson's Farm, is to return in May with episodes of Season 4 arriving in batches. It'll start on Prime Video from 23 May and run through until the first week in June.

With big budget, CGI-laden shows aplenty, Amazon Prime Video is not short of a hit or two. Fallout, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, The Boys, and The Wheel of Time are just a few of the genre-tastic, spectacular, sci-fi, superhero and fantasy series available on the streaming service.

However, one of its biggest hits is none of those things.

Instead, it is the often hilarious exploits of a car show presenter bumbling his way through British rural life that has captivated millions around the world. And it's coming back for a new season very soon.

Clarkson's Farm Season 4 has been given a release date (well, several) and we're just as excited as many, many others.

(Image credit: Ellis O'Brien / Prime Video)

Amazon will air the season in batches over a two week period, with the first four arriving on Prime Video on 23 May 2025.

Episodes five and six will be added on 30 May, with the final two coming on 6 June.

This was initially revealed by Jeremy Clarkson himself but has now been confirmed by the streamer. It has also revealed that one of the main stories that runs through the new season is the launch of the presenter's new pub, The Farmer's Dog.

(Image credit: Ellis O'Brien / Prime Video)

This naturally leads to more fish-out-of-water experiences, as the 64-year-old has never run a pub before. He already launched his own beer brand earlier in the run, but being a landlord as well as a farm owner is something quite different.

In addition, the returning Kaleb embarks on a UK wide tour, leaving the former Top Gear host on his own.

Amazon Prime Video is free to members of Amazon Prime, although you have to pay extra for an ad-free experience and the likes of Dolby Atmos sound.