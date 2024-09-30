Amazon Prime in October: the 5 best new shows and movies to watch this month

We're now into October and, as with every month before and after it, that means more content for your streaming platform of choice.
For millions of people around the world that's Prime Video – and one of the best streaming services certainly looks like it has an entertaining month on its hands.
So, we've done some proper research into what's coming down the pike, and picked out 5 of the very best shows or movies to add to your watchlist.
Challengers
- Streaming from: Tuesday October 1st
While it might not have been the biggest box office performer, Challengers has proved a real word-of-mouth hit, and will surely draw in plenty of viewers. There's no waiting about either – as it arrives as the clock ticks into October day one.
The movie offers up a steamy love triangle with Zendaya at the heart of it, all centring around a trio of professional tennis players who can't quite see eye to eye when it comes to either love or their respective careers. With real tension and some staggering on-court moments to enjoy, it's a sexy, brilliant watch.
The Rings of Power (Season 2 finale)
- Streaming from: Thursday October 3rd
You might have missed it if you're living under a rock without any advertising near you, but Amazon's second season of The Rings of Power is well underway now – and will reach its conclusion in early October.
This season has seemingly been a marked improvement on the first, although it's fair to say that even such an uplift hasn't seen it make the biggest cultural mark as it stands.
There have been some more controversial interpretations of the source material, but also some drop-dead beautiful battles and backdrops, and it'll all come to a head in a finale at the front-end of this month – on 3 October!
Citadel: Diana
- Streaming from: Thursday October 10th
Amazon's rolling the dice in an interesting way with Diana, an Italian-language series that will expand on the world that the main Citadel series starring Richard Madden established.
This is a universe of unaccountable and hugely powerful spy agencies hidden in plain sight, with technology that leans towards the futuristic.
This time around we're promised a twisty story of undercover work and disavowed heroism, all anchored by Diana herself in one of the most severe bobs we've seen in a hot minute.
Like a Dragon: Yakuza
- Streaming from: Thursday October 24th
Amazon's been really tight-fisted when it comes to actual footage of its series adapting the Like a Dragon videogames, but the first season will drop toward the end of October regardless – and we can't wait to see what it's like.
By then we'll have doubtless seen a full trailer, but even without one at this stage we know what to expect – melodrama and violence.
Whichever of the games it chooses to adapt, you can expect a story that sees one central character come good over the course of potentially years, working his way up a criminal organisation rung by rung. If it's half as successful as Fallout, Amazon will have a real hit on its hands.
Canary Black
- Streaming from: Thursday October 24th
With Halloween beckoning at the end of the month, you might find yourself in the mood for a good simple action movie, and Kate Beckinsale's going to be there to oblige you with Canary Black.
This looks like a by-the-numbers flick – but in the best way possible! – with all the archetypes represented and some great car chases, hand-to-hand fights, shoot-outs and more goings on.
We've got a feeling that critics might not like it much, but Canary Black looks likely to be a real crowd-pleaser nonetheless.
Max is a freelance writer with years of experience in tech and entertainment. He's also a gaming expert, both with the games themselves and in testing accessories and consoles, having flexed that expertise at Pocket-lint as a features editor. He has tested all manner of tech too, from headphones and speakers to apps and software.
