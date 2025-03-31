3 obscure sci-fi movies to stream on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and more

It's fair to say that in 2025, the sci-fi genre is bigger than it has ever been, and easily the biggest earner at the box office. It also dominates the streaming services.

Huge franchises like Star Wars, Star Trek and Dune have made successful transitions from the big screen to our homes, and it's a safe bet that if you produce a decent sci-fi film, cinema success and a TV series are set to follow.

Some might even get recognised by the Academy each Oscar season.

This wasn't always the case. We've had great films in the past that were mostly ignored due to their genre. There are a fair few examples of sci-fi and cult classics that were largely shunned and have since sunk into obscurity.

Here are three such examples of hidden sci-fi gems that are each special in their own way. They deserve recognition once more.

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets

Available to stream on: Amazon Prime Video (UK), Max (US)

Based on a French comic book series that shaped a generation of sci-fi fans, Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets didn't just have an elongated name, it was made on a huge budge by a visionary director, Luc Besson, and sports a cast filled full of the coolest young stars of the time. What could possibly go wrong?

Unfortunately, the final film turned into a sprawling mess of bad ideas, ropey CGI, bad performances, and a script that world rival early 2000s Hollyoaks.

But, in many ways, that's its beauty. Valerian is not a good film, but it is absolutely worth a watch. It has huge ideas, interesting themes and scale that can't really be rivalled. Despite its many failures, the film could have been something special and, in some moments, actually is.

Now hidden in relative obscurity and forgotten about, there is still a lot to be taken from this one.

Anon

Available to stream on: Sky/Now (UK), Neflix (US)

Imagine a future where your day-to-day thoughts and memories are recorded and stored, well that's the basis for Anon. The dystopian concept has resulted in a crime-free society, but not everything always goes to plan.

That's where detective Sal Frieland (Clive Owen) comes in. Tasked with solving a rare string of murders, he encounters a girl with seemingly no digital footprint, complete control of what others see, and an agenda at odds with his.

It makes for some fascinating near future sci-fi drama.

The movie was released in 2018 to a very limited cinema run and almost zero online promotion. It therefore became almost as invisible as the antagonist it brings to the screen.

Despite fantastic direction, wonderfully stylised production design, and stand out performances from Owen and Seyfried, it gained almost no traction or industry buzz.

But that's why you need to discover it now. Anon is a fantastic take on the themes of privacy, individuality and the dangers of governmental control. All things even more relevant today that on its original release.

Dark Star

Available to stream on: Amazon Prime Video (UK), Peacock (US)

Without Dark Star there would be no Alien. This alone should credit the film with a watch.

Released in 1974 and directed by a very young John Carpenter, it took the idea of space travel and strips it of the shine and glamour usually seen in cinemas at the time. Instead you get a level of gritty normality – reducing the very concept of sci-fi into the mundane.

Watching today and it sports ideas and themes that can also see in the Alien franchise that came after. Space is now seen as just a job, exploration seen as boring, technology redundant and faulty, and isolating.

And yes, there is an alien.. of sorts

Dark Star is the epitome of obscure. It's been largely forgotten and often ignored, but is an absolutely essential watch for anyone interested in the genre.